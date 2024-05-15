OpenAI parts ways with cofounder and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever

OpenAI cofounder Ilya Sutskever is exiting the firm for reasons not disclosed yet.

Jakub Pachocki replaces Sutskever, taking the baton after running many of OpenAI’s most important projects, Altman says.

Reportedly, Sutskever played a key role in the November ouster of CEO Sam Altman.

OpenAI’s Sam Altman’ ouster subject is being revisited again after confirmation that the firm’s cofounder and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever is exiting after a decade’s tenure with the company.

OpenAI’s Ilya Sutskever steps down

In a Tuesday post on X, Sutskever announced the end of his service at OpenAI, not disclosing any reasons for leaving. Based on the announcement, what lies ahead for him is “a project that is very personally meaningful,” adding that he would share details in due time.

After almost a decade, I have made the decision to leave OpenAI. The company’s trajectory has been nothing short of miraculous, and I’m confident that OpenAI will build AGI that is both safe and beneficial under the leadership of @sama, @gdb, @miramurati and now, under the… — Ilya Sutskever (@ilyasut) May 14, 2024

OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, has since confirmed the move, adding that Jakub Pachocki would be coming in as new Chief Scientist in place of Sutskever. Pachocki is not new at the firm after running “many of our most important projects,” Altman indicates, adding, and “I am very confident he will lead us to make rapid and safe progress towards our mission of ensuring that AGI benefits everyone.”

Ilya and OpenAI are going to part ways. This is very sad to me; Ilya is easily one of the greatest minds of our generation, a guiding light of our field, and a dear friend. His brilliance and vision are well known; his warmth and compassion are less well known but no less… — Sam Altman (@sama) May 14, 2024

Amid reports that Sutskever was instrumental in the failed board ouster of Altman in November, his position has been on the balance since the attempted usurp failed. Citing two people familiar with the company, Business Insider had reported in December that Sutskever had essentially been shut out of OpenAI in the aftermath of the attempt to remove Altman as CEO.

OpenAI debuts GPT-4o

Meanwhile, OpenAI has recently launched GPT-4o, advertised as “a new flagship model which can reason across audio, vision, and text in real-time.” In a live demo of GPT-4o voice variation, the model demonstrated its capabilities with maximal emotions.

Live demo of GPT-4o voice variation pic.twitter.com/b7lLJkhBt1 — OpenAI (@OpenAI) May 13, 2024

Access to GPT-4o started on May 14, with OpenAI committing to rolling out the new voice and vision capabilities demonstrated in the webinar to ChatGPT Plus over the coming weeks.

