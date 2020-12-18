Litecoin spikes above $100 and even extended the bullish leg past $110 as the crypto bull run catches momentum.

A correction seems imminent following the resistance at $110; downside eyes $90 before another majestic recovery.

Litecoin has hit highs above $100 for the first time since its halving in 2019. The coin sprung higher to test the seller congestion at $100. In the meantime, a correction seems imminent before LTC makes a gigantic spike to $140.

Litecoin struggles to keep the uptrend intact

The cryptocurrency market is generally bullish, and so is Litecoin. However, LTC/USD is has hit a wall at $110. If the price fails to close the day above $110 (note that LTC is exchanging hands at $108), the price might correct under $100.

Tentative support is envisaged at the 61.8% Fibonacci level taken from the last swing high of $113 to a swing low at $52, precisely around $90. The Relative Strength Index is overbought, which supports the bearish outlook.

LTC/USD daily chart

More buyers are expected to come into the market around $90 (lower price entry-level). Enough volume may well catapult Litecoin back to levels above $110 and push it to $140.

LTC/USD confluence levels

It is worth mentioning that LTC/USD confluence levels highlight $108 as the most robust support area. The buyer congestion zone is home to the 1-hour previous low. The path ahead of LTC is smooth, and if demand for LTC builds, a breakout to the same target at $140 may come into the picture soon enough, invalidating the call to refresh support at $90.