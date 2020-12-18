- Litecoin spikes above $100 and even extended the bullish leg past $110 as the crypto bull run catches momentum.
- A correction seems imminent following the resistance at $110; downside eyes $90 before another majestic recovery.
Litecoin has hit highs above $100 for the first time since its halving in 2019. The coin sprung higher to test the seller congestion at $100. In the meantime, a correction seems imminent before LTC makes a gigantic spike to $140.
Litecoin struggles to keep the uptrend intact
The cryptocurrency market is generally bullish, and so is Litecoin. However, LTC/USD is has hit a wall at $110. If the price fails to close the day above $110 (note that LTC is exchanging hands at $108), the price might correct under $100.
Tentative support is envisaged at the 61.8% Fibonacci level taken from the last swing high of $113 to a swing low at $52, precisely around $90. The Relative Strength Index is overbought, which supports the bearish outlook.
LTC/USD daily chart
More buyers are expected to come into the market around $90 (lower price entry-level). Enough volume may well catapult Litecoin back to levels above $110 and push it to $140.
LTC/USD confluence levels
It is worth mentioning that LTC/USD confluence levels highlight $108 as the most robust support area. The buyer congestion zone is home to the 1-hour previous low. The path ahead of LTC is smooth, and if demand for LTC builds, a breakout to the same target at $140 may come into the picture soon enough, invalidating the call to refresh support at $90.
LTC/USD daily chart
A bullish formation on the same daily chart occurred after Litecoin spiked past the triangle pattern's horizontal resistance. In other words, retesting the support at $90 will not throw the bullish case out the window. Litecoin will still be on the growth path to price levels between $140 and $150.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
