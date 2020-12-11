Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC poised to flip bullish if support at $70 holds

- Litecoin technical levels are improving as buyers work to secure support above $70.
- A sell signal may manifest on the daily chart in the coming sessions, validating the bullish outlook.
Litecoin seems to be hunting for support above $70, following another rejection at $75. This expected support's role is to shift the bulls' focus to higher price levels, preferably above $80. Moreover, the buyer congestion zone might help avert any potential declines back to the robust support at $65.
Litecoin bulls eagerly search for support ahead of a rebound
LTC/USD is exchanging hands at $71.2. It is an uphill battle for the bulls and the bears. The winner of the tug of war will shape the direction Litecoin takes. A rebound may come into play for the bulls, allowing them to push the price past the short-term hurdle at $75 and the 200 Simple Moving Average.
Price action beyond $80 will call for massive buy orders mainly because it will confirm the return of the bulls as well as LTC's ability to recover following a correction in a bull market.
Similarly, the Relative Strength Index shows that Litecoin is oversold at the moment. Therefore, a rebound is most likely in the near term. A descending wedge pattern hints at a potentially massive breakout, perhaps above $80.
LTC/USD 4-hour chart
The TD Sequential indicator could present a buy signal in the form of a red nine candlestick on the daily chart. The bullish outlook will see the demand for LTC surge, thereby creating enough volume to support a significant upward price action.
On the same daily chart, Litecoin is trading above the parabolic SAR points, adding credibility to the bullish narrative.
LTC/USD daily chart
The bullish outlook will be invalidated if Litecoin fails to secure support above $70. The bearish leg might stretch to $65, where a double-bottom pattern may perhaps form. Here, buyers will plan for a well-executed recovery mission towards $100.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin selling intensifies, crypto bull run on hold
Cryptocurrencies across the board are nursing wounds led by the flagship digital asset, Bitcoin. Recovery from the mid-week declines is an uphill battle for the bulls. Investors are jittery and wondering if this could be the end of the bull run.
XRP holders can follow these easy steps to claim their Spark tokens
Ripple holders are filled with excitement as the biggest airdrop knocks at their doors. The Flare Network will bring forth the new Spark tokens to the XRP ecosystem.
LLTC poised to flip bullish if support at $70 holds
Litecoin seems to be hunting for support above $70, following another rejection at $75. This expected support's role is to shift the bulls' focus to higher price levels, preferably above $80.
WAVES sell-off gains traction, bears target at $5
Waves has been one of the best-performing altcoins recently. The coin bottomed at $2 in early October and hit the highest level of 2020 at $9.37. However, the token has run out of luck.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC teetering on the verge of an abyss after conquering a new all-time high
Bitcoin lived through a momentous week. The pioneer digital currency hit the new all-time high at $19,915 and stopped within a whisker of a crucial $20,000.