- The Litecoin Foundation struck a partnership deal with the Miami Dolphins.
- The ascending trendline is key to price rebounds towards $100.
Litecoin gained incredibly yesterday following the drop to recent support at $77.50. After the 15% correction in a single day, LTC/USD hit a high around $94.86 before the trend gave way for a retracement touching $87.18 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday.
The impressive move saw LTC/USD rise above its peers amid heightened bear pressure across the market. The week has been a rollercoaster ride for Litecoin to say the least. The up and down movements come after the Litecoin Foundation struck a partnership deal with the Miami Dolphins in which the football club will receive payments in LTC for the 50/50 raffle. In spite of the positive news, Litecoin was caught up in the market declines mainly driven by Bitcoin.
Litecoin price technical picture
The short-term timeframe shows Litecoin having a bullish inclination even though the upside is capped at $95.00. Besides, the price is trading above the moving averages as an indicator for a growing momentum. Other technical indicators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) are trending sideways signaling impeding sideways trading.
Also read: Ripple market update: XRP/USD rebound stalls at $0.3200
Immediate support comes from the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently at $91.12. The ascending trendline is key to price rebounds towards $100 while $90.00 and $77.50 are key support areas to look out for.
LTC/USD 15-mins chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin market update: BTC/USD impressively rebounds to touch $10,000; bulls getting exhausted
Bitcoin rollercoaster rides are at their full throttle and paint a picture of extreme volatility levels. As FXStreet reported, the slump from highs slightly above $11,000 explored levels marginally above $9,000 on Wednesday before recovery ensued.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD recovery loses steam under $100
Litecoin gained incredibly yesterday following the drop to recent support at $77.50. After the 15% correction in a single day, LTC/USD hit a high around $94.86 before the trend gave way for a retracement touching $87.18 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD maintains a ‘buy’ rating despite recovery from $190
Ethereum has in the past few days come under heavy selling pressure. The crypto plunged from levels above $300 and explored how deep the rabbit hole goes under $200. Support established at $190 allowed the bulls to take over control and push for gains above $200.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD rebound stalls at $0.3200
Ripple bulls are not contented with the recovery from the recent slump that touched $0.28. While XRP/USD stepped above the key $0.30, recovery has stalled on touching $0.32. Besides, the price is dancing at $0.31 following a subtle 0.95% correction on the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls get ready for a major assault
The cryptocurrency market has been pretty volatile this week. Bitcoin stayed in the green zone despite wild price gyrations, while major altcoins are nursing double-digit losses on a week-on-week basis.