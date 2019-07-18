Ripple market update: XRP/USD rebound stalls at $0.3200

- PayPal new launched mobile app Xoom means more competition for Ripple.
- XRP/USD recovered from lows around $0.28 but the upside is limited at $0.3200.
Ripple bulls are not contented with the recovery from the recent slump that touched $0.28. While XRP/USD stepped above the key $0.30, recovery has stalled on touching $0.32. Besides, the price is dancing at $0.31 following a subtle 0.95% correction on the day.
Meanwhile, PayPal new launched mobile app Xoom means more competition for Ripple. Xoom is currently targeting the European market by providing faster and cost-effective cross-border fund transfers. The application has already been branded the tag “Ripple Killer” and is going to serve people in at least 32 countries in the region who will have the ability to send funds to more than 130 countries around the world.
Read more: PayPal launches Xoom app, the "Ripple Killer," for international payments
Ripple technical picture
At press time, Ripple is trading at $0.3115 while stuck between the moving average resistance and support. The 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 2-h chart is providing support at $0.3103 while the upside the 100 SMA 2-h will hinder growth above $0.32.
The prevailing trend has a bullish bias especially with the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) almost crossing into the positive area. I expect XRP/USD to move sideways above the support oat $0.30 in the near-term. $0.28 is the major support in the event bearish pressure overwhelms the buying power.
XRP/USD 2-h chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: No boundaries for the Cryptomarket
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $10,000 (EMA50 and price congestion resistance), then the second at $10,800 (price congestion resistance) and the third one at $11,280 (price congestion resistance).
Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi launch new stablecoin in partnership with Paxos Custody
A Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Huobi will launch a new U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin in partnership with Paxos and Stable Universal. The new coin will be based on ERC-20 standard and have a ticker symbol HUSD.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD beats the market with 16% gains
Litecoin is one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies out of top-20 on Thursday. The fourth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $5.8 billion has gained nearly 17% in recent 24 hours to trade at $93.44 by the time of writing.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD rebound stalls at $0.3200
Ripple bulls are not contented with the recovery from the recent slump that touched $0.28. While XRP/USD stepped above the key $0.30, recovery has stalled on touching $0.32. Besides, the price is dancing at $0.31 following a subtle 0.95% correction on the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls get ready for a major assault
The cryptocurrency market has been pretty volatile this week. Bitcoin stayed in the green zone despite wild price gyrations, while major altcoins are nursing double-digit losses on a week-on-week basis.