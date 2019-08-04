- LTC/USD is sitting in a tight range despite the upcoming halving.
- A sustainable move above $95.70 is needed for an extended recovery.
Litecoin (LTC) is oscillating in the range limited by $90.00 on the upside and $94.00 on the downside ahead of the major event. The fifth-largest cryptocurrency with the market value of $5.8 billion has lost about 3.5% of its value on a day-on-day basis and 1.1% since the beginning of Sunday.
Halving on the horizon
Litecoin's halving is supposed to happen on August 5, which means that there is less than one day before the event. Traditionally, the cryptocurrency price is growing ahead of the halving as it leads to the reduced miners' remuneration and thus enhances the deflationary effect.
However, Litecoin has lost nearly 25% of its value in the recent month after a strong growth during the first half of the year.
Litecoin's technical picture
On the intraday charts, LTC/USD is initially supported by psychological $90.00. This area is strengthened by the lower line of 4-hour Bollinger Band. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $83.41 (the lowest level since July 27).
On the upside, we will need to see a sustainable move above $94.00 barrier to proceeding with the recovery. SMA100 (Simple Moving Average)on 4-hour chart located above this area may slow down the upside momentum. However, once int is broken, $95.40 (the middle line of 4-hour Bollinger Band) will come into focus.
The next strong resistance comes at $95.70 (confluence of SMA100 and the upper line of Bollinger Band on 1-hour chart).
LTC/USD, 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin market update: BTC/USD bulls defiantly push towards $11,000
The cryptocurrency market stays in the green as week’s trading grinds to a halt. After opening the week amid negative volatility, Bitcoin buyers focused on higher levels.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD mundane trading lags triangle breakout
Ripple price hovers above $0.310 following a brief but impressive recovery from the lows yesterday at $0.3119. Correction above the 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 1-hour chart fueled the price above $0.3150 short-term resistance.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD end week surge settles above $220
Ethereum embarked on an impeccable journey of breaking barriers on Friday. Following the extreme selling extravaganza last week, ETH/USD found support at $197.
Monero price analysis: XMR/USD bulls fight to hold onto the intraday gains
Monero is in the green amid a sea of red. The cryptocurrency market is making a correction after formidable gains on Friday during the Asian hours. Like Bitcoin which soared above $10,500.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls practice cautious optimism
The cryptocurrency market has been licking wounds and clawing back ground lost during the previous week. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation returned towards $289 billion.