- Litecoin price rejected from moving above $200.
- Head-and-shoulders pattern warns of strong moves lower, surpassing August lows.
- Oscillator values void any near-term support holding.
Litecoin price has not done very well since the false report on Walmart accepting Litecoin news came out on Monday. Despite the fake news, many bulls and bears thought there might have been some strong follow-through higher, but the past two trading sessions have resulted in lower closes and the development of a very bearish reversal pattern: the head-and-shoulders pattern.
Litecoin bulls possibly led to slaughter, -23% drop from the Friday open in play
Litecoin price faces increasing selling pressure if it can’t maintain the $180 value area. $180 is vital to Litecoin because it represents the 2021 VPOC (Volume Point-Of-Control) in the Market Profile indicator. The Market Profile measures volume horizontally rather than vertically. Traditional volume measurements commonly seen below candlesticks measure the amount of something traded during a particular time, but Market Profile measures how much was traded at a particular price. In other words, $180 is where the most amount of trading of Litecoin has occurred in 2021. It’s a powerful support and resistance level, and it is that level that bulls are attempting to defend.
LTC/USD Daily Ichimoku Chart
Below $180, the volume profile thins out, and it is easier for Litecoin to move lower than to move higher. Drawing a Fibonacci expansion from the September 5th high to the September 8th swing low shows the 100% expansion level at $142.40. That is right on top of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, which has the same value. Within the volume profile, $140 is the top of a high volume node, adding strength to the support of the two Fibonacci levels.
The bearish outlook will be invalidated if three conditions are met. First, the daily must close above the Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen –around the $204 value area. Second, the Lagging Span needs to trade above the candlesticks – in the $200 value area. Third, the Relative Strength Index needs to slope up and away from the level 50 zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Experts say Ripple will win SEC lawsuit, which might propel XRP to new all-time highs
Since XRPArmy and lawyers in the crypto ecosystem consider the US Securities & and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) move to pull documents out of public view as evidence that the case is coming to a close, a Ripple win appears more likely.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC must hold $45K to target new all-time highs
Bitcoin price is on a rollercoaster ride as it crashed violently on September 7, consolidated for a few days after that and went on an uptrend to undo the losses. Over the past 24 hours, however, BTC seems to be consolidating for a volatile move without a clear directional bias.
Chiliz price to retrace before CHZ runs up
Chiliz price is stuck in a tight consolidation above a crucial support floor and shows no signs of recovering from this slump. In fact, CHZ might retrace lower before heading on an uptrend.
ICX Price Prediction: ICON prepares for 20% descent as bulls fade away
ICON price looks ready for a swift downswing after an explosive run over the past ten days. The crypto markets’ slowdown after the recent run-up makes this bearish scenario a perfect fit. Going forward, investors can expect ICX to head lower and retest stable support barriers.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.