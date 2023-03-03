Lido Dao price tanks as altcoin investors seem unsure if US session will save them

- Lido Dao price tanked nearly 5% during European trading hours.
- LDO found support at the pivot near $2.80 and saw price action being underpinned.
- Expect a small rebound with the risk of another rejection should bulls make their way up to $3.37.
Lido Dao (LDO) had a rough European open this Friday. In the blink of an eye, price action sold off nearly 5%. Luckily, bulls were awaiting any price drop at $2.80 to catch it and use the opportunity to go long LDO. With several altcoins in a similar pattern, expect a group-herd move either lower or higher, depending on the breakout.
Lido Dao price could be at risk of shedding gains before the weekend
Lido Dao price is not enjoying the new start for March as price action has decreased since Wednesday. Expect to see speculators in altcoins look for opportunities as currently several altcurrencies are painting a similar picture or pattern. This will be very fruitful in case price action jumps higher but could come with a lot of pain should investors exit altcoins en masse.
LDO is set to jump further as the US session triggers a bounce in the price action. The big caveat on the topside is $3.37. A big risk for another rejection could play up here, as seen near February 19, which could turn into a broad fade back to that pivot near $2.80.
LDO/USD 4H-chart
With the session nearly ending for the official trading week, investors might throw in the towel. Although it might not look so bad, in case the pivot at $2.80 breaks, another 30 cents could be lost as LDO will depend on support from the 55-day Simple Moving Average. That is nearly 17% lower than where LDO is currently trading.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Is Ripple setting the stage for a win against the SEC: What to expect from XRP price?
Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer expects the payment giant’s win in the US financial regulator’s lawsuit against the cross-border settlement firm. Ripple is gearing up to assist central banks across 20 countries in their Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) rollout.
Cronos Price Prediction: CRO holders need to exercise caution as bears take the wheel
Cronos (CRO) price sold off this Friday around the time Europe began trading. With a violent drop of over 5%, bulls got caught by surprise. Although the situation looks grim, a turnaround into the US session could happen again with Cronos price back up around $0.08 near Friday’s close.
Polkadot price could crash 20% amidst Silvergate FUD and crypto market uncertainty
Polkadot (DOT) price dropped in tandem with Bitcoin and Ethereum amidst the rising uncertainty surrounding Silvergate bank. DOT could witness a 20% crash in the short-term, in response to the tumultuous events in crypto.
Cardano price to rebound from fresh monthly low as 2023 rally unwinds further
Cardano (ADA) price sees bulls leaving the scene as ADA tanks on Friday morning. Although US equities were able to trigger a turnaround and close Thursday off with a net gain, someone in Asia clearly did not get the memo.
Bitcoin: Reversal signs push BTC holders to tread cautiously
Bitcoin (BTC) price is in limbo and has been grappling with coinciding hurdles on multiple timeframes for nearly two weeks. As bulls and bears fight for control, altcoins are in chaos; some are exploding, others are pulling back after quick and impressive gains.