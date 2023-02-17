Lido DAO Price Prediction: LDO set to flirt with a break above $3 this Friday

- Lido Dao price pumps over 7% on Friday near the US opening bell.
- LDO is set to flirt with a break above $3 this Friday.
- Expect to see the bulls knock on $3.37 for an upside break this weekend.
Lido Dao (LDO) price was on a tear this morning as bulls came storming out of the gates during the Asia-PAC session. That bullish sentiment could take over during the European session and make LDO a big outlier as it outpaced other major cryptocurrencies and even diverged from equities on the back foot. That results in bulls already holding over 7% gains near the US opening bell, with another 8% to be eked out by bulls toward the closing bell of this work week.
8% rally is expected in Friday’s final hours and 20% over the weekend forLido Dao price
Lido Dao price is making a staggering recovery as bulls seem to be fully resistant to the red hot US PPI numbers that came in on Thursday and triggered a batch of US Dollar strength. With bulls going against the global market move, price action in LDO is back to where it roughly was on Wednesday evening. Bulls are in the driver seat here and have a good chance of making substantial headway.
LDO for this Friday has a take-profit level near $3 at the monthly R1 resistance level. With over a 7% gain from the European trading session, another 8% in the US session would be a very nice performance. Expect the bulls to step even more on the gas pedal on Saturday and Sunday with $3.37 as the pivotal level marked up on the chart, bearing over 28% of gains against where LDO is trading at the time or writing.
LDO/USD daily chart
Seeing that bulls had to let go of the price action on Thursday, another batch of economic data next week could sour the tone. Should more upside numbers confirm higher inflation in the eurozone, that would trigger another short-term flight to safe havens. LDO would tank again and could free fall even towards $2, depending on the severity of the data at hand.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bulls need to sweat out phase in the disinflationary process
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies got a cold shower on Thursday over some very strong Producer Price Index numbers. Not only were the recent numbers higher, but the previous numbers were revised upwards as well.
MATIC price gears up for rally despite concerns around Ethereum Virtual Machine scalability
MATIC appears well-positioned for more upside after yielding 17.3% gains for holders over the past week. On-chain metrics reveal two important demand walls at $1.21 and $1.03, as long as MATIC holds above these levels, gains are expected.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: If BTC bear market ends, $43,000 is the next target for bulls
Bitcoin price shows signs of embarking on a bull run, but it needs to fulfill a few conditions. BTC’s CME chart shows unfilled gaps at $35,180, making it one of the bull rally's targets.
Binance CEO says $2.37 billion moved from BUSD to Tether after Paxos-issued stablecoin suffers de-peg
Binance USD, the dollar-pegged stablecoin that was previously issued by Paxos has suffered a de-peg. BUSD’s market capitalization declined as traders pulled capital from the token and moved it to Tether USDT.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets bullish no more?
Bitcoin price is trying its best to break free from the macro bearish regime, and the 2023 rally is a testament to this. Although the 48% upswing has slowed, it is still too early to say whether this is just a minor pullback or a resumption of the longer-term bear trend.