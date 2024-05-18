- Hong Kong’s approval of Spot Ethereum ETF could pave the way for more Layer 1 tokens being accepted as ETFs.
- OKX’s Hong Kong branch OKLINK pointed out that Hong Kong’s attractiveness may have increased among crypto projects.
- Coinbase’s recent institutional research report showed that chances of Spot Ethereum ETF getting approved are 30 to 40%.
Bitcoin and Ethereum Spot ETFs made their debut in Hong Kong on April 30. Following the approval, while ETH holders in the US await the Securities and Exchange Commission’s decision on Spot Ether ETF applications, Hong Kong is an attractive destination for crypto projects.
Ether ETF approval could open gates to more Layer 1 ETFs in Hong Kong
Crypto exchange OKX’s Hong Kong entity OKLINK states that considering Hong Kong’s approval of the spot Ether ETF, more Layer 1 tokens could find acceptance here. The exchange cites Solana, one of Ethereum’s competitors as an example.
The acceptance of more Layer 1 chains as ETFs is expected to greatly increase the Asian city’s attractiveness for projects and investors.
Jason Jiang, researcher at Ouke Cloud Chain Research Institute was quoted in OKX’s research and said,
The significance of Hong Kong's issuance of virtual asset spot ETFs is not that it can bring major changes to the market in the short term, but that it signals that Hong Kong financial institutions will accelerate their embrace of virtual assets.
One of the leading factors that makes Hong Kong’s ETFs more attractive is the option for physical redemption. Native investors consider this a lucrative option when compared to US Spot Ether ETFs.
The fee rate remains relatively high, resulting in a disadvantage and a restricted flow of liquidity and funds to the city’s ETFs. The report states that the recent decline in Bitcoin prices may be one of the factors affecting the low inflow of capital to these assets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink social dominance hits six-month peak as LINK extends gains
Chainlink social dominance surged to a six-month peak on Friday as LINK holders increased their activity. LINK traders started taking profits, on-chain data trackers show. LINK price added 6% on Friday, extending its gains from mid-week.
Binance helps Taiwan crack a virtual asset money laundering case, BNB sustains above $570
Binance’s Financial Crimes Compliance (FCC) department joined forces with Taiwan’s Ministry of Justice and helped resolve a case of money laundering worth NT$200 million, or $6.2 million.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Is BTC out of the woods? Premium
Bitcoin price shows signs of continuing its uptrend, providing a buying opportunity between $64,580 to $63,095. On-chain metrics forecast a bullish outlook for BTC ahead. If BTC clears $70,000, the chances of resuming the uptrend would skyrocket.
XRP trades steady at $0.50 as Ripple shares plan to expand services in Africa
Ripple hovers close to $0.51 on Friday, above the psychologically important $0.50 level, as traders await the court ruling of the lawsuit against the US Securities and Exchange Commission and amid new commitments from the firm to expand its services in Africa.
Bitcoin: Is BTC out of the woods? Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price action in the past two days has confirmed the resumption of the bull run. However, BTC needs to clear a few key hurdles before investors can go all-in.