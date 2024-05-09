- Vitalik Buterin discusses the state of resource management on Ethereum in a new blog post.
- Buterin proposes the implementation of multidimensional gas systems, similar to blobs that make transactions cheaper for Layer 2s.
- Buterin describes two approaches, one based on resource usage and the other focused on a more comprehensive EIP-1559.
Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum (ETH), published a blog post on Thursday addressing the need for and approaches that can be taken towards gas, or transaction fees in the blockchain. Buterin explains how multidimensional gas could solve the challenges faced by the Ethereum blockchain.
Reinventing gas on Ethereum
Traditionally, the Ethereum blockchain approached resource management based on a single unit of gas. Gas measured the effort required to process transactions. However, seeing the limitations of this approach, co-founder Buterin has suggested a multidimensional approach to gas on the Ethereum chain.
Multidimensional gas pricing:https://t.co/ArZb8oEzCd— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) May 9, 2024
Ethereum has introduced the system of multidimensional gas through the Ethereum Improvement Proposal EIP-4844. The proposal brought “blobs” that allowed separate pricing for data storage and made transactions cheaper for Layer 2 chains.
Buterin proposes a solution modeled around EIP-7623, where transactions are charged according to their resource usage predominantly. This approach could be beneficial to users.
The other option is a more multidimensional EIP-1559 one. This one is more complex as it would involve dynamically adjusting fees for different resources to optimize block usage while maintaining safety.
Buterin’s ideas outline the need to change the way gas is charged for transactions on the Ethereum chain. While still in the ideation phase, these solutions could improve the experience and lower the cost for users.
There are trade-offs and benefits of each approach, and Buterin says that the answer is finding the right balance between scalability gains and protocol robustness.
