Lorenzo Stroe Lorenzo Stroe
FXStreet

Kusama price could double based on on-chain metrics but faces short-term pressure

Cryptos |
  • Kusama price had a 50% rally in the past week hitting a high of $68.89.
  • Several on-chain metrics indicate the digital asset is poised for a long-term rally.

Kusama is currently ranked 45th by market capitalization at $600 million and it’s up by 5,500% in the past year hitting an all-time high in the past 24 hours at $68.89. The digital asset is one of the best performing altcoins in 2020.

Kusama price should rise based on demand vs supply

One of the most critical on-chain metrics for Kusama is the fact that around 90% of the total supply is already in circulation which means inflation will be minimal. Additionally, more than 50% of the tokens are staked which diminishes selling pressure.

In the long-term, it seems fairly possible for KSM to reach $100 as there is basically no resistance ahead of the current price, considering it just established a new all-time high. However, there are some concerning signs in the short-term.

ksm price

KSM/USD 6-hour and 12-hour charts

On the 12-hour chart, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal and it’s about to do the same on the 6-hour chart within the next three hours. If both calls get enough continuation, we could see Kusama price dip towards $60.

ksm price

KSM Trading Volume chart

On top of that, the trading volume of Kusama has spiked significantly over the past 24 hours, which has been an accurate indicator of tops in the past. It happened on October 26 and September 2. This metric seems to give credence to the bearish outlook above.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

BTC blasts above $29,000, XRP claws back some ground

BTC blasts above $29,000, XRP claws back some ground

The cryptocurrency market celebrates the New Year with new highs. Bitcoins jumped above $29,000 and set a new all-time high at $29,321 during early Asian hours. 

More Bitcoin News

Ethereum whales go into buying spree in anticipation of new all-time highs

Ethereum whales go into buying spree in anticipation of new all-time highs

Ethereum (ETH) hit a new high of 2020 at $759 during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, the second-largest digital asset is changing hands at $751, having gained over 30% in the past seven days. 

More Ethereum News

Binance to reimburse $10 million to affected users over COVER incident

Binance to reimburse $10 million to affected users over COVER incident

Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, announced the decision to compensate the losses incurred by users of the Cover protocol. The company will pay $10 million to affected eligible Binance users from its SAFU fund.

More Cryptocurrencies News

Coinbase sued by US California federal court for illegal XRP sales

Coinbase sued by US California federal court for illegal XRP sales

The United States District Court Northern District of California has filed a lawsuit against Coinbase for the violation of the unfair competition law, alleging the exchange was selling XRP which ...

More Cryptocurrencies News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead

It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments. 

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location