The KuCoin exchange, one of the leading crypto trading platforms on the market, has announced that it is launching its latest product – the KuCoin S Social Trading Platform.
According to the statement released by the exchange, the new service is designed to offer users of the platform new social features and help them better learn and trade digital assets through the social trading experience. KuCoin S will be leveraging the exchange’s developed community to allow users to meet traders and engage in mutually beneficial cooperation, bootstrapping platform engagement.
With most trading platforms on the market focusing on individualized experiences, KuCoin has decided to expand on the platform’s extensive toolset and integrate social and trading features to make the process of digital asset trading easier and more collaborative. By relying on the functionality of KuCoin S, users will be able to discuss the latest trends and topics, explore investment strategies and portfolios, and deploy trading bots to implement their trading ideas automatically.
Among the core advantages of KuCoin S will be its direct connection to market dynamics, providing users with a trusted crypto news feed describing token moves, new listing, crypto news, trending coin, sector, portfolio or topics, etc. Social features such as likes, favorites, comments, and sharing, will also be available, as users will have the options of expressing support for specific tokens, adding them to their watch lists or portfolios, or leaving comments on trending topics.
“Loneliness is a major barrier to obtaining new knowledge, so we believe that KuCoin S will lower the entry barriers to the crypto industry due to information asymmetry,” as stated by Johnny Lyu, CEO of KuCoin.
Another major advantage of KuCoin S is streamlining trading and approaches to it, as users will have the chance to get higher profits by simply checking and copying a trading strategy that has been proven by the market, or is highly recommended by other users.
KuCoin currently operates in over 200 countries and regions, making the KuCoin S a global product the exchange hopes to capitalize on. The exchange’s management team has stated that registration and onboarding of new users to KuCoin S will be launched starting from October 20, 2021.
