- The exchanged confirmed that a bug appeared during production beta tests.
- The liquidity was not affected, all stop-orders executed correctly.
In a series of Tweets, a US-based cryptocurrency trading platform Kraken confirmed that a bug in a limited production beta-test allowed some users to buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) at a price significantly outside the actual market range.
“Yesterday a test of an unreleased advanced order type encountered a bug which resulted in the order's prices being matched against the wrong side of the book. Some clients bought from the tester at $8000 and others sold at $12000 without clearing the intervening liquidity,” the company wrote.
As the exchange further explained, the bug resulted in trades execution on both sides of $8,000–$12,000 spread, however, the liquidity was not exhausted. All stops orders were filled at market price, according to the statement. Though, all users that were affected by the spread can submit a support ticket.
" While the candle gives the impression that liquidity was exhausted between $8-12k, the wicks on either side are hollow. A trade executed at the high and low but there were not trades throughout and there were no other orders that were not matched that should have been,” the exchange explained.
Notably, the glitch did not affect the broader market where Bitcoin was consilidation at $10,300. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $10,200, off the intraday low touched at $10,173. The coin is range-bound amid slow market activity.
Currently, Kraken takes the 56th position in the global rating of cryptocurrency exchanges based on adjusted daily trading. BTC/EUR and BTC/USD are the most tradable pairs on the platfrom.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD faces a stack of resistance on the path back to $10,300
Bitcoin is on course for charting its fifth straight bearish day in a row. So far this Tuesday, the price has gone down from $10,269.35 to $10,215.50. Over the previous five days, the price of BTC/USD has dropped from $10,428.45 to $10,215.50, charting a 2% fall in price.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD on course of charting six straight bullish days
ETH/USD has had a bullish start to Tuesday, wherein the price went up from 198 to $198.20. In the process, Ethereum managed to have six straight bullish days. Over this period, ETH/USD has gone up from $178.40 to $198.20, going up by 11.10%. The hourly breakdown of Ethereum shows us that this Monday ...
Ripple technical analysis: XRP/USD keeps crawling along horizontally
XRP/USD daily price keeps trending along horizontally. The price has gone down so far from $0.262 to $0.261 this Tuesday. The 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200) and SMA 50 curves are trending ...
Bitcoin Cash jumps again as HTC announce BCH tie up
Bitcoin Cash jumped off a key technical level on the same day that HTC announced that Bitcoin Cash will be added to the Zion wallet. Bitcoin Cash is now the third cryptocurrency after Bitcoin ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Rangebound trading and September blues come upon the crypto market
Bitcoin finishes the week with marginal losses. The first digital currency recovered from the recent low of $9,886 but stayed in the red zone as of the end of the week.