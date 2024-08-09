Crypto executives met with White House members to discuss the future of crypto policy.

The virtual meeting stirred high tension as crypto executives expressed grievances with the Biden administration.

Certain crypto enthusiasts have shown support for Kamala Harris's campaign as her odds on Polymarket spikes.

Representatives of the crypto industry met with White House officials virtually on Thursday to discuss the future of crypto policies as Democrats seek to win the crypto industry's support for the Kamala Harris campaign.

Crypto leaders discuss the future of crypto policy with White House

California Congressman Ro Khanna, along with other members of the White House, hosted a Zoom meeting with certain crypto figures to discuss matters concerning crypto regulations and policies under the present administration. The meeting, designed to mend the differences between Democrats and the crypto industry, was heated from the onset.

Twelve attendees were present for the call, including Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, Kamala Harris's former chief of Staff Kristine Lucius, White House Chief of Staff Bruce Reed, and Deputy Director of the National Economic Council Lael Brainard.

On the crypto side, Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal, Ripple CEO Brad Garlingson, crypto investor Mark Cuban, Uniswap founder Hayden Adams, SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci, Democratic donor Ron Conway, and Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire were in attendance.

The crypto executives didn't hesitate to air their displeasure with the current Biden administration, stating some "unfair" treatment they have been receiving from the government.

Ron Conway claimed that the Biden administration has yet to take any steps to support the crypto industry despite his attempts to raise awareness about the sector's challenges over the last two years.

Regardless of the heated conversations, crypto executives began to investigate the Harris campaign as a means of repairing the clashes the crypto industry had with the Biden administration.

"This was very much a Biden administration meeting, but the focus now has to be on the Harris campaign and what they're willing to do. She's the perfect candidate to be a strong new face for crypto and make a break with the past," Paul Grewal told Fox News.

Since she was announced as the Democratic nominee for the upcoming elections, Kamala Harris' campaign has been turning towards the crypto industry. They have held several meetings with crypto leaders to discuss crypto matters.

Furthermore, Kamala Harris has also garnered support from crypto enthusiasts who are putting effort into her campaign. Among these groups is the Crypto4Harris network, which is geared towards increasing support for Harris among the crypto community.

Meanwhile, the recent involvement of the Harris campaign in crypto affairs has boosted her odds for a potential victory in November on crypto prediction market Polymarket to 49%, bringing her head-to-head with contender Donald Trump as the presidential election inches closer.