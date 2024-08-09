- Crypto executives met with White House members to discuss the future of crypto policy.
- The virtual meeting stirred high tension as crypto executives expressed grievances with the Biden administration.
- Certain crypto enthusiasts have shown support for Kamala Harris's campaign as her odds on Polymarket spikes.
Representatives of the crypto industry met with White House officials virtually on Thursday to discuss the future of crypto policies as Democrats seek to win the crypto industry's support for the Kamala Harris campaign.
Crypto leaders discuss the future of crypto policy with White House
California Congressman Ro Khanna, along with other members of the White House, hosted a Zoom meeting with certain crypto figures to discuss matters concerning crypto regulations and policies under the present administration. The meeting, designed to mend the differences between Democrats and the crypto industry, was heated from the onset.
Twelve attendees were present for the call, including Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, Kamala Harris's former chief of Staff Kristine Lucius, White House Chief of Staff Bruce Reed, and Deputy Director of the National Economic Council Lael Brainard.
On the crypto side, Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal, Ripple CEO Brad Garlingson, crypto investor Mark Cuban, Uniswap founder Hayden Adams, SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci, Democratic donor Ron Conway, and Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire were in attendance.
The crypto executives didn't hesitate to air their displeasure with the current Biden administration, stating some "unfair" treatment they have been receiving from the government.
Ron Conway claimed that the Biden administration has yet to take any steps to support the crypto industry despite his attempts to raise awareness about the sector's challenges over the last two years.
Regardless of the heated conversations, crypto executives began to investigate the Harris campaign as a means of repairing the clashes the crypto industry had with the Biden administration.
"This was very much a Biden administration meeting, but the focus now has to be on the Harris campaign and what they're willing to do. She's the perfect candidate to be a strong new face for crypto and make a break with the past," Paul Grewal told Fox News.
Since she was announced as the Democratic nominee for the upcoming elections, Kamala Harris' campaign has been turning towards the crypto industry. They have held several meetings with crypto leaders to discuss crypto matters.
Furthermore, Kamala Harris has also garnered support from crypto enthusiasts who are putting effort into her campaign. Among these groups is the Crypto4Harris network, which is geared towards increasing support for Harris among the crypto community.
Meanwhile, the recent involvement of the Harris campaign in crypto affairs has boosted her odds for a potential victory in November on crypto prediction market Polymarket to 49%, bringing her head-to-head with contender Donald Trump as the presidential election inches closer.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum eyes a rally as on-chain data show bullish signs
Ethereum price retested its weekly support on Monday and, by Thursday, had risen by 4.50% to $2,454. Lookonchain data shows that Ethereum Spot ETFs saw inflows of 44,447 ETH, valued at $110.1 million, on Wednesday, while Santiment's data highlights increased activity in dormant wallets and recent capitulation events, indicating a potential upcoming rally.
Ethena launches USDe on Solana following app integrations across its ecosystem
Ethena (ENA) launched its dollar-denominated stablecoin USDe on the Solana network on Wednesday, allowing users to access it while transacting across applications in the SOL ecosystem. Meanwhile, ENA and SOL are down 6% and 1.3%, respectively, following the announcement.
Ripple traders shed XRP holdings at nearly $40 million losses, XRP holds steady above $0.50
Ripple made a comeback above key support at $0.50 after the recent correction in the crypto market. On-chain data shows traders losing interest in the altcoin after a massive sell-off event on August 5. Santiment data shows traders realized millions in losses.
Grayscale introduces decentralized AI token funds for TAO and SUI
Grayscale announced the launch of two new crypto investment funds for TAO and SUI tokens. Grayscale Bittensor Trust and Grayscale Sui Trust will focus solely on providing price exposure to TAO and SUI tokens. TAO and SUI could experience rallies following the launch of the new Trust funds.
Bitcoin: Can BTC rebound from the recent market challenge?
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price failed to close above $70,000 at the beginning of the week and dropped to $64,000 by Friday. Mt. Gox continues moving Bitcoin to exchanges for repayments to creditors while the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided to hold US interest rates steady.