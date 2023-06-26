XRP sees inflow of $240,000 in a week as crypto funds record largest influx of capital in 2023

Share:

Crypto investment products observed the largest inflow of capital since July 2022, a total of $199 million from institutional investors.

XRP funds observed a total inflow of $240,000 last week, according to a CoinShares report.

XRP price has remained largely unchanged over the past week, the altcoin is gearing up for a recovery.

CoinShares, a firm that offers physically-backed Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) in Europe, published a report early on Monday revealing that XRP investment products observed an inflow of $240,000 from institutional investors over the past week.

Despite a week-on-week decline in XRP price, institutional investors poured $240,000 in capital in XRP funds over the past week. Weekly inflows to crypto funds totaled $199 million, the largest volume since July 2022.

CoinShares analysts explained that after nearly nine consecutive weeks of outflows, inflow to XRP funds gathered steam. Bitcoin emerged as the largest single beneficiary of the inflows at $187 million representing 94% of $199 million. The inflow to altcoins with smaller market capitalization is minor when compared to XRP.

Fund inflows by asset

The Year-To-Date (YTD) flows in XRP funds is $6 million. These funds have $50 million worth of Assets Under Management (AUM). The inflow to XRP funds is considered significant since the altcoin's price declined week-on-week. On June 19, XRP price was $0.4942 and it declined to below $0.4900 as of Monday.

