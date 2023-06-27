- Dormant whale wallet addresses scooped up $1.43 million worth of Arbitrum tokens early Tuesday.
- Whale accumulation is considered a typical sign of a price rally in a token.
- ARB price climbed 6% since Monday, and more than 11% over the past week, signaling a bullish trend reversal.
Large wallet addresses in the Arbitrum network are buying millions of tokens, signaling a possible bullish catalyst for the asset after its price broke a multi-month downtrend.
Activity from large wallet investors, popularly known as whales, is one of the strongest indicators of trend reversals and price rallies among crypto assets. Therefore, recent moves by two of the largest whales is key to predicting ARB price trends in the short term.
Also read: XRP sees inflow of $240,000 in a week as crypto funds record largest influx of capital in 2023
Two dormant whales accumulate $1.43 million worth of ARB tokens
Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker Lookonchain, Arbitrum network’s large wallet investors are rapidly accumulating ARB tokens. Two whale wallet addresses scooped up $1.43 million worth of ARB tokens early on Tuesday.
One large wallet investor purchased 321,934 ARB tokens at $1.16 using $375,000 in Ether. The other spent 1,058,665 USDC to acquire 937,176 ARB tokens at $1.13. Both transactions occurred less than 12 hours apart.
Whale transactions of Arbirtrum
Three reasons why whales are accumulating ARB
Accumulation of the Layer 2 scaling solution is considered bullish for Arbitrum price. This behavior can be explained by the three catalysts which likely drove ARB price higher over the past week.
-
Total Value Locked (TVL) in ARB climbed
The TVL of Arbitrum network climbed from $2.05 billion on June 20 to $2.19 billion early on Tuesday. This is a significant increase in the value of crypto assets locked in the Arbitrum ecosystem, 6.8% spike within a week.
This metric implies a rise in adoption and dominance of the token among Layer 2 projects.
TVL in Arbitrum
-
Daily accumulated users are on the rise
This metric represents the total number of users on the Arbitrum network. Based on data from crypto tracker Dune Analytics, there is a consistent increase in the daily accumulated users of ARB.
Daily accumulated users
The on-chain metric points to increasing network growth and adoption given Arbitrum’s dominance among Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solutions.
-
Arbitrum ecosystem-related projects grow
Arbitrum has listed several projects in the ARB ecosystem. Counter Fire, an Anime blockchain game, was launched recently.
@_CounterFire has landed to the Arbitrum ecosystem— Arbitrum (,) (@arbitrum) June 26, 2023
Welcome to the first anime #MOBA + #BattleRoyal game on blockchain https://t.co/ETrtDohp6P
Sharp Labs, a project that builds DeFi protocols, was also recently rolled out.
Exciting updates from @Sharp_Labs https://t.co/yWp1qhfSUK— Arbitrum (,) (@arbitrum) June 26, 2023
The release of new projects on Arbitrum’s blockchain is bullish for the adoption of ARB in the long term.
ARB price analysis
Arbitrum price climbed from $1.08 on June 20, to $1.20 as of early Tuesday. This marks an 11.11% increase in ARB price over the past week. The Layer 2 scaling token was in a multi-month downtrend between April 14 and June 21.
ARB/USDT one-day price chart Binance
ARB price recently broke out of its downtrend with a definitive close above the trendline as seen in the price chart below. The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1.13 and the 10-day EMA at $1.10 are two key support levels for ARB. The next key resistance is the monthly high of $1.39, as seen in the chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitbns customers’ crypto disappears from wallets
On June 27, customers of Bitbns, one of India's largest crypto exchange reported that their crypto is disappearing from their wallets. This development comes as crypto markets across the globe are being faced with massive regulatory oversight.
Solana gears for likely rally with first test of Saga phone in China
The Solana Saga phone was reviewed in China early on Monday, according to a Foresight News report. The flagship Web3 phone of the Ethereum-alternative protocol has two key features that differentiate it from other smartphones: the seed vault and the dApp application store.
Something interesting happens to Litecoin price 50 days before halving
Litecoin price has briefly traded above the $100 psychological level in the last year or so. The lack of bullish momentum has kept it grounded, currently trading at $87.
CAKE, UNI and Serum prices rally amidst DeFi boom in crypto
Cryptocurrencies in the DeFi segment have started their recovery as the combined value of assets locked in these protocols rises. Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker DeFiLlama, Total Value Locked (TVL) climbed 6.54% in the last week.
Bitcoin: Will BTC take a break after $30,000?
Bitcoin price remains highly bullish on all timeframes. The recent rally has pushed it to the $30,000 psychological level. With rising Bitcoin dominance, altcoins are likely going to be sidelined while investors pour capital into BTC, pushing the big crypto to scale higher heights.