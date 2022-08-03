- Dogecoin price attempts recovery after slipping below volume profile’s POC at $0.066.
- A quick flip of $0.066 will confirm a 15% move to $0.078.
- A daily candlestick close below the $0.048 level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Dogecoin price has completed its liquidity objective and is currently looking ready to move higher. This development could allow traders to realize short-term gains if played correctly.
Dogecoin price takes off
Although the Dogecoin price crashed 71% between April 25 and June 18, the short-term outlook looks much better. The volume profile for the last 100 days shows that the highest volume was traded at $066, which is named Point of Control (POC).
After the recent downswing, DOGE has swept this level and is currently attempting a recovery. If successful, investors can expect a minor uptrend to the recent swing high at $0.074 and, in some cases, a retest of the high-time-frame resistance level at $0.078.
In total, this move would constitute a 17% ascent from the current position.
While this outlook is bullish, investors need to acknowledge the sell-side liquidity resting below equal lows formed at $0.057. A failure to move past the $0.066 hurdle will indicate that market makers will push the Dogecoin price lower.
Since this level coincides with the demand zone, extending from $0.057 to $0.048, a bounce here is highly likely with the short-term targets remaining the same. In a highly bullish case, DOGE could retest the midpoint of the 71% crash at $0.110.
This move, however, would constitute a 90% upswing from $0.057.
DOGE/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if the Dogecoin price produces a daily candlestick close below the $0.048 level, it will create a lower low and will invalidate the bullish thesis. This development could see DOGE move down to $0.045 or $0.040 levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
What will happen if the Ethereum Merge fails: ETC, ETH1 or ETH2?
Analysts at Galois Capital argue that both ETH1 and ETH2 have a right to exist, predicting a fork on Ethereum. Larry Cermak criticized Galois Capital’s take on Ethereum post-Merge scenario and considered Ethereum Classic (ETC) a meme coin.
Solana faces another $6 million ‘exploit’ as SOL price takes a hit
Solana price seems to have declined sharply on the reports that a hacker is draining wallets of SOL and SPL tokens. While unconfirmed, this hack seems to have an estimated loss of tokens worth $5 million. SOL price looks likely to sweep the $42.43 level before taking a U-turn.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: Now or never Mr. Fractal
Ethereum Classic price shows the first impulse move up. Fractal Wave Theory has been implemented to outline a conservative wave five outlook. Targets could extend but should target 42 and possibly $47.50. Invalidation of the uptrend bias is a breach of $28.
MATIC Price Prediction: The knife you'll want to catch
MATIC rice has been one of the best performers in the crypto space. The technicals suggest one more wave up towards $1.20 is a high probability, but a decline towards $0.69 remains in the cards. Invalidation of the uptrend should remain at 0.54.
Bitcoin: Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin has overcome the 200-week SMA and 30-day EMA, denoting a major surge in bullish momentum. As a result, BTC could revisit anywhere from $25,000 to $30,000 soon. A daily candlestick close below 200 four-hour SMA at $21,117 will invalidate this bullish thesis.