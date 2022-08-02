Dogecoin (DOGE/USD)
Elliott Wave Analysis TradingLounge Daily Chart, 2 August 2022,
DOGE/USD Elliott Wave technical analysis
Mode: Motive
Structure: Impulse
Position: Wave 5
Direction Next higher Degrees: wave C of Zigzag
Details: Wave 5 may have finished, and prices are rising.
Wave Cancel invalid Level: 0.04963
Dogecoin Trading Strategy: As the forecast wave (IV) is over, we are looking for opportunities to join the uptrend by looking for throwbacks in wave II and IV sub-wave of (V). But the price must not reverse past 0.04963, which is the beginning of wave 1.
Dogecoin Technical Indicators: Bullish Divergent signal on both MACD and MACD Histogram
TradingLounge analyst: Kittiampon Somboonsod
Dogecoin (DOGE/USD)
Elliott Wave Analysis TradingLounge 4H Chart, 2 August 2022.
Mode: Motive.
Structure: Impulse
Position: Wave 2
Direction Next higher Degrees:
Details: may be rising again in Wave 3.
Wave Cancel invalid Level: 0.04963.
Dogecoin Trading Strategy: The price structure has begun to form an uptrend, with wave ((1)) over and wave ((2)) moving sideways with a double corrective pattern. May have to wait for the Break Corrective Channel to be confirmed. but price must not reverse past 0.04963, which is the beginning of wave 1.
Dogecoin Technical Indicators: Hidden Bullish Divergent signal, wait for a reversal at the 0 line of the MACD to confirm.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price to provide positional traders a discount to buy DOGE before a 90% rally
Dogecoin price is at crossroads and shows signs of a steady consolidation above a stable support level. However, there needs to be momentary pain before a long-term and explosive rally originates.
SHIB Holder Alert: Shiba Inu drops name of NFT game Shiba Eternity
Shiba Inu announced the name of the new NFT game currently under development. The mobile NFT game is called Shiba Eternity, and Shiba Inu developers created the project in collaboration with a world-leading video game developer.
What does the future hold for Bitcoin price as Ethereum’s ‘Merge’ narrative takes over?
Bitcoin price has been on a downswing since the July 30 swing high rejection at a significant resistance level. This development has pushed BTC to slide lower and retest crucial support floors while hinting at a potential for a further move south.
Chainlink Price Prediction: Is it finally LINK marines' turn to reign?
Chainlink price shows an interesting setup after weeks of being stuck in a range. The recent development indicates that LINK buyers and bulls are back and want to enjoy gains.
Bitcoin: Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin has overcome the 200-week SMA and 30-day EMA, denoting a major surge in bullish momentum. As a result, BTC could revisit anywhere from $25,000 to $30,000 soon. A daily candlestick close below 200 four-hour SMA at $21,117 will invalidate this bullish thesis.