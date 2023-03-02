Is this DeFi coin foreshadowing future performance of Ethereum price?

- Ethereum price has been consolidating between $1,677 and $1,600 for two weeks.
- A DeFi token showcases a similar price structure as ETH but has progressed further, hinting at an explosive move should a breakout occur.
- Invalidation of the bullish thesis will occur on the daily candlestick close below $1,505.
Ethereum (ETH) price has shown a clear rangebound movement for the past two weeks. While it has been interesting to trade the altcoin king, it has not particularly showered traders with volatility as it moves in lockstep with Bitcoin. However, things are looking ripe for a change, which could not only induce the volatility that has been amiss but also reintroduce the bullish momentum.
Also read: Everything you need to know about Ethereum’s Shanghai hard fork and why it matters
Ethereum price structure levels that matter
Etheruem price has collected the liquidity resting above/below Monday’s highs and lows. Since the weekly objective on both sides has been accomplished, investors need to be cautious and keep a close eye on the weekly and March’s open that are present at $1,635.11 and $1,604.75, respectively.
A bounce from either of these levels could be key in breaking above the monthly resistance level at $1,677. Once this level is breached, there is buy-stop liquidity resting above swing highs formed between February 16 and 21. Beyond this level, the momentum could easily push Ethereum price to $2,021.
In total, this move would constitute a 22% gain for market participants and is likely where the upside is capped for ETH.
ETH/USDT 1-day chart
DeFi token Synthetix Foreshadowing Ethereum’s moves
A popular analyst with a Twitter screenname of ColdBloodedShiller posted a chart talking about the similarities between a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) token, Synthetix (SNX), and Ethereum.
In this tweet, he showcases two important aspects of the SNX price that resembles what the Ethereum price is undergoing right now.
A tight consolidation that developed a bearish divergence resulted in a 5% pullback over three days. This correction was soon followed by an upthrust in buying pressure that propelled the SNX price by nearly 17% in the week.
Ethereum price shows a similar pattern, but it is still in the consolidation and bearish divergence development phase. Should the pullback be cauterized by premature buying and recovery, it would increase the odds of ETH following SNX’s path.
If history were to repeat, Ethereum price could inflate by 17%, which would put ETH at roughly $1,900.
$SNX providing a glimpse into the future for $ETH or simply an outlier for strength..? pic.twitter.com/4rwsgcB6pp— Cold Blooded Shiller (@ColdBloodShill) March 2, 2023
Bear case for beloved smart contract token
While the upside outlook for Ethereum price seems logical and achievable, investors need to be cautious of a move to clear the inefficiency to the downside. The four-hour Fair Value Gap (FVG), extending from $1,519 to $1,533, is key. While a move to this area could occur, market participants should note that a breakdown of the selling climax at $1,505 on a daily timeframe will invalidate the bullish thesis for ETH. A flip of this level into a resistance barrier will likely tank Ethereum price to the next inefficiency, stretching from $1,448 to $1,424.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
