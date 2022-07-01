- Shiba Inu price shows an attempt to recover lost ground and revisit recent levels.
- Investors can expect SHIB to rally anywhere between 15% to 33% based on bullish momentum.
- A six-hour candlestick close below $0.0000071 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Shiba Inu price embarked on a massive uptrend after bottoming on June 19. However, the ascent faced issues and headwinds, leading to an eventual retracement. After a brief period of consolidation, SHIB bulls seem tready for another leg-up.
Shiba Inu price anticipates upswings
Shiba Inu price rallied 50% between June 20 and June 21, flipping the high-time-frame resistance barrier at $0.0000095 into a support floor. Interestingly, this run-up also converted the declining trend line into a support floor. After a swift retracement followed by a consolidation, SHIB triggered another 30% leg-up that set a swing high at $0.0000121.
However, the lack of momentum and worsening market conditions led to a 21% pullback to retest the aforementioned support barrier at $0.0000095 and the declining trend line. SHIB buyers seem to have made a comeback, which has resulted in a 11% move so far.
If this trend continues, Shiba Inu price could rally 15% from the current position to retest its first liquidity objective at $0.0000119. Beyond this level, the meme coin could revisit the $0.0000130 barrier after a 25% gain.
However, the rally would constitute a 33% upswing if Shiba Inu price can retest the $0.0000139 hurdle, which is where the short-term local top could form.
SHIB/USDT 4-hour chart
Regardless of the bullish outlook in the market, investors need to note that this could just be month-end volatility. During the monthly or weekly closes, the market tends to be more volatile than usual, causing investors to get caught off guard in squeezes. Moreover, Shiba Inu price has a Fair Value Gap (FVG), extending from $0.0000082 to $0.000093, which could be filled if market makers start to sell.
If this situation escalates and investors begin to book profits, pushing Shiba Inu price to produce a six-hour candlestick close below $0.0000071, it will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.
This development could see SHIB crash 15% to the next support level at $0.0000060.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Can the second half of 2022 be kind to SafeMoon price?
SafeMoon price shows a bullish outlook that seems too good to be true. Investors that do not practice proper risk management could get caught off guard.
Cardano price has fallen beneath $0.45, here’s what to expect in July
Cardano price has breached through the 8- and 21-day moving averages. ADA price falls in free-fall fashion printing consecutive bearish candlesticks on the four-hour chart.
Shiba Inu price shows concerning signals, who will conquer the trend?
Shiba Inu price shows concerning signals on the Volume Profile indicator. SHIB price coils within the 8- and 21-period simple moving averages. Invalidation of the downtrend is a breach above $0.00001223.
XRP Price Prediction: Whales in the market aim for $0.20
Millions of XRP tokens have been transported to the Bitstamp exchange. Ripple’s XRP price has breached below a critical Fibonacci Retracement tool.
Bitcoin: Everything you need to know about BTC 200-week MA
Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.