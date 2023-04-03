Is the 2023 crypto rally a bull trap or prelude to alt season?

- Bitcoin liquidity is stacked at the $29,000 level, experts caution traders to trade without bias and watch for a pullback or correction in BTC.
- Altcoins are finding support on April 3, traders closely watch Bitcoin’s price for likely liquidity grab at $28,990, fueling alt season narrative.
- Analysts watch ARB, MAGIC and Ethereum Layer 2 for gains in the alt season.
Experts examine Bitcoin's liquidation levels for signs to determine when the alt season price rally could kick in. Altcoins wiped out all gains from the past week, before starting a recovery on the daily price chart.
Analysts remain bullish on alt season narrative, list top picks from blue chip altcoins and Ethereum Layer 2 tokens.
Also read: Major MEV event wipes out $25 million: How this affects Ethereum validators and ETH holders
Bitcoin liquidity stack at $29,000: What this means for alt season
One of the crypto liquidation experts CrypNeuvo speculated the possibility of Bitcoin run up to $29,000 before a pullback. The expert identified BTC liquidity stacked at the $29,000 level where there is a series of “stop loss” set up by traders. The analyst supports his theory of a “bull trap” with an imbalance on the one-hour time frame at $29,000.
CrypNeuvo is convinced of a pullback after Bitcoin’s run up to $29,000, based on the liquidation levels heatmap.
Bitcoin liquidation levels heatmap
While Bitcoin yielded massive gains since the beginning of 2023, emerging as one of the highest performing assets, this is likely to end soon.
Kyledoops, a YouTuber at Crypto Banter uses CrypNeuvo’s thesis to support the alt season narrative. When Bitcoin completes the “correction” or pull back, it is likely to fuel capital rotation in altcoins, as seen typically in previous alt seasons.
Altcoins are finding support, steadying before alt season kicks in
Altcoins wiped out their gains over the weekend with the exception of few in the top 30 assets by market capitalization. In his latest YouTube live stream, Kyledoops noted that altcoins have started their recovery against Bitcoin, gearing up for alt season.
Analysts are closely watching Bitcoin’s price chart and key resistance levels for signs of the alt season.
Altcoins to watch: ARB, MAGIC, Ethereum Layer 2 coins
In addition to blue chip altcoin projects ImmutableX (IMX), Polygon (MATIC), Avalanche (AVAX), analysts are closely monitoring Arbitrum (ARB), Magic (MAGIC) and Layer 2 coins for gains this alt season.
Among all narratives this cycle, the Ethereum Layer 2 narrative is heating up with the announcement of airdrops and rewards in the ecosystem. MATIC, ARB, Optimism (OP) and IMX are the most popular tokens in the Layer 2 ecosystem and these cryptocurrencies are likely to recover in the short-term. These tokens witnessed a rally in the past week before wiping out gains over the weekend.
Layer 2 coins
Despite the controversy surrounding ARB, there are wallet addresses on-chain, accumulating the token. A recovery in ARB is likely once the uncertainty surrounding the token settles. Hustle, a pseudonymous analyst on Crypto Banter, is bullish on ARB and MAGIC in the next phase of alt season.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Is Bitcoin price primed for a 15% retracement this week?
Bitcoin price has been struggling to overcome a crucial hurdle for the past two weeks, leading to a tight consolidation. With the end of 2023’s first quarter, BTC has returned a whopping 72% return to investors.
Is Ethereum (ETH) bullish gearing up for the Shanghai hard fork?
Ethereum holders are gearing up for the upcoming Shanghai hard fork and token unlock event in April. Experts have considered the different outcomes of ETH token unlock and conclude that the selling pressure on the altcoin will be temporary or short-lived.
Will Bitcoin hit its $35,000 target in April: BTC deep dive
Bitcoin has emerged as one of the assets with the highest yield for holders in 2023. With BTC dominance rising, analysts are bullish on the digital asset’s comeback to the $35,000 level. Experts believe the January 2022 support at $32,000 could get re-tested in April.
Arbitrum whales sell heavily following the 750 million ARB confusion, is the L2 token in trouble?
Arbitrum recently launched its native token ARB and airdropped it to its users. However, the launch is not exhibiting any positive reaction from the community, and to make it worse, the first Arbitrum governance proposal, AIP-1, further muddled holders.
Bitcoin: Breaking down key BTC levels to accumulate for Q2, 2023
Bitcoin price shows an interesting outlook as the first quarter of 2023 comes to an end. BTC has shown strength since day one of 2023 and has netted investors approximately 70% in returns.