Ethereum’s dominance as the blockchain of choice for DAOs remains strong, but there is a case being made for other chains which may be better suited.
The crypto community and industry have chosen Ethereum as the chain of choice for most blockchain-based decentralized applications, but other chains may be better suited to handle the workload for decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs).
Technical advantages and cheaper transactions have yet to become a major pull factor from Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chains. EVM compatibility enables a network to use Ethereum’s security features.
Ethereum (ETH) and its compatible chains have a clear advantage in the number of DAOs compared to any other. They house more than 4,200 DAOs and protocols requiring governance participants according to data from blockchain voting platform Snapshot.
Comparatively, the Solana (SOL) ecosystem has only 140, Cardano has 10 DAOs according to ecosystem tracker Cardano Cube, and Polkadot (DOT) Substrate says it has just eight. This is not to discount the fact that among the top 10 DAOs by the number of decisions made over the past seven days, DAO tracker DeepDAO shows that three are based on Solana.
Ethereum’s leg up over the rest may be due to simple, yet practical reasons, according to DAO tracker DeepDAO CEO Eyal Eithcowich in emailed responses to Cointelegraph. He attributes Ethereum’s dominance to the fact that it is “the chain where the DAO movement started.”
More importantly, (Ethereum’s) the most mature ecosystem in terms of tools for starting and managing all facets of DAOs, mostly financial but not only. This may change as other chains grow in popularity.
On the other hand, he pointed to high gas fees as a shortcoming of Ethereum. He added that Solana allows DAOs to make fast and cheap transactions, “But, again, the supporting features and tools in the ecosystem are less robust.”
Additionally, Solana has become vulnerable to infrequent network outages.
The co-founder of the nonfungible token (NFT) game on the EOSIO-based WAX network Alien Worlds, Saro McKenna, told Cointelegraph last week that she believes EOSIO (EOS) is better for building DAOs.
In her view, Ethereum is too expensive for voting purposes and was designed to be a “general-purpose blockchain” to handle any number of different tasks. This contrasts with EOSIO, which McKenna said “was partly built for the purpose of DAOs.”
The EOSIO codebase is extremely powerful, allowing for layered multisig permissions and dynamic collection election mechanisms that are critical for DAOs to function properly.
Gas fees have long been an issue for Ethereum users, but in March, fees were at their lowest levels since last August.
However, CEO of blockchain consulting firm Koinos, Andrew Levine, had pointed criticisms of EOSIO which could explain why it falls short of Ethereum’s rate of adoption. In February, he wrote that while EOS transactions are virtually fee-less, there is an account creation fee. Furthermore, holding coins on an account is fairly complicated compared to Ethereum:
The EOS database is built on something called “memory-mapped files,” another vestige of the Steem design, an important consequence of which is that it is designed to use the most expensive form of storage possible: random-access memory (RAM).
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
This Ethereum price level is preventing ETH from breaking out
Ethereum price action is at an inflection point. All eyes are on Ethereum to see how it reacts to the $3,500 level this week. Failure to close above could likely result in a swift return to $3,000 or even lower to the $2,500 level.
XRP price presents buying opportunity before Ripple hits $1
XRP price has yet to recover from the intense selling pressure on Thursday. Still, it has been able to prevent a daily close below the Kijun-Sen, maintaining the present Ideal Bullish Ichimoku Breakout. The downside risks remain but are limited in scope.
Cardano price presents buying opportunity before ADA hits $1.33
Cardano price action has developed two possible trade setups for the long and short side of the market. The most likely of the two to occur is the potential long entry, but the short entry could trigger a more damaging and drawn-out setup.
Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu set for a massive 50% spike
Shiba Inu price triggered an event that has not been triggered since October 2021: an Ideal Bullish Ichimoku Breakout. When the Ideal Bullish Ichimoku Breakout is confirmed, instruments often have long and sustained uptrends.
Bitcoin: Retesting $50,000 is not a question if but when
Bitcoin price shows affinity to move higher after the recent surge on March 27. The previous downswing helped remove any inefficiencies to the bottom while setting up the stage for another leg-up.