- Dogecoin price has swept below the range low at $0.0705 and recovered above it, denoting a recovery rally could be brewing.
- Investors can expect DOGE to trigger a 23% upswing to retest the range high at $0.0946.
- Invalidation of the bullish thesis will occur below the $0.0705 support level.
Dogecoin price has been in a tight range for the past few months. The recent sweep of the range low was a buy signal for those paying attention, as DOGE recovered the recent losses. Now, the meme coin is coiling up to continue this trend to move higher.
Dogecoin price attempts a bullish move
Dogecoin price has been stuck between buying climax at $0.0946 and selling climax at $0.0705 for the past four months. In early March, DOGE slipped below the lower limit but recovered above the said level in the next week, denoting a presence of buyers.
A sustained bullish narrative from Bitcoin’s end could fuel the rally for Dogecoin price, triggering a move to retest the buying climax at $0.0946. This move would constitute a 23% gain for DOGE holders.
In a highly bullish case, Dogecoin price could attempt an extension of this move and tag the $0.106 hurdle, bringing the total gain to 40%.
DOGE/USDT 1-day chart
Moreover, the number of new addresses joining the Dogecoin network has doubled from 15,000 to 30,000 between March 1 and March 8. This spike adds credence to the bullish thesis. But these addresses have since dropped down to 16,000.
DOGE new addresses
While things are looking optimistic for Dogecoin price, a breakdown of the selling climax at $0.0705, flipping it into a resistance level would invalidate the bullish thesis.
In such a case, Dogecoin price could slide lower and retest the $0.0645 support level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price could still see a 10% weekly profit by Sunday
Cardano (ADA) price is currently mostly unchanged for the week after some fierce whipsaw price action that resulted at one point in a 10% gain or a 5% loss for the week. With price action very close to where it opened on Monday, it could still go either way.
One of the biggest stories in the Ripple community: Coinbase to relist XRP, but there’s a catch
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase delisted XRP in January 2021 after the SEC filed its case against the Ripple network. Despite vocal appeals by the Ripple community to have the token relisted, Coinbase remained unmoved.
Robert Kiyosaki advocates buying Bitcoin while YouTubers are hit with $1 billion lawsuit by FTX investors
Robert Kiyosaki, recently advised traders to buy Gold, Silver and Bitcoin. Kiyosaki’s tweet comes at a time when YouTubers and crypto influencers have been hit by a class action lawsuit for promoting unregistered securities.
SEC’s Gary Gensler wants Proof-of-Stake Ethereum to be regulated as a security, will traders turn to ETHW?
US Securities and Exchange Commission Gary Gensler recently reiterated that Proof-of-Stake cryptocurrencies like Ethereum may be securities. These statements from regulators have fueled an uncertainty among crypto market participants.
Weekly Recap: Bank runs, stablecoin drama, Voyager bankruptcy hearing, threat to DOX Shiba Inu founder
US bank runs sent shockwaves through market participants, traders turned to Bitcoin and the “safe haven” narrative made a comeback. Binance’s $1 billion acquisition of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager is back on track with a ruling from a New York bankruptcy judge.