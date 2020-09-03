- Binance newfound support for some DeFi tokens does not sit well with the cryptocurrency community.
- Binance users request the company to solve the prevalent technical hitches instead of listing DeFi tokens.
The leading cryptocurrency exchange based on the number of users and the reported daily volume Binance has caught the attention of the cryptocurrency community. However, this time, the community is calling out the exchange for supporting the decentralized finance craze. The exchange recently adopted a policy that is seeing more DeFi tokens listed as tradable assets.
The DeFi ecosystem has in recent months become the talk of the industry. Tokens with funny names and sometimes with little to no utility keep soaring to new highs. A section of the crypto community is seeing the meteoric growth as an ingredient for a potential DeFI bubble that could also affect other solid cryptocurrencies in the future.
Binance on Thursday announced that Binance Futures, a derivatives trading platform, was going to “launch Thorchain_org RUNE and SushiSwap (SUSHI USDT) Margined Perpetual Swap Contracts with up to 50x leverage. One user on Twitter, @spideycrypto warned that time is going to come when half-baked tokens would suffer attacks from scammers who will then send the stolen funds to Binance.
For those wondering what it means: next time some two-bit #Uniswap or ICO scammer tries to steal funds from users and sends to #Binance to cash out, he will get stopped.— Spidey (@spideycrypto) August 28, 2020
As more exchanges join, scams will become less viable. Thanks to @binance and @OasisLabs for leading the way! https://t.co/BGxueLAR3e
This announcement was not received well by people in the community with some calling Binance a “scam exchange.” For instance, @TheCryptoHawk lamented on Twitter over the increasing technical challenges on exchange.
“Scam exchange scamming again! Here we are, fake money futures to fake #DeFi coins! Once you lose everything don't cry! Hey Binance maybe fix your platform before launching new contracts! I did not forget you soon I see ya in court!”
The Binance Twitter feed confirms some of the technical difficulties. The exchange highlighted an issue on Wednesday and assured users that the “team is working on it.” Binance also apologized for the inconvenience caused.
Scam exchange scamming again! Here we are, fake money futures to fake #DeFi coins! Once you lose everything don't cry! Hey @binance maybe fix your platform before launching new contracts! @cz_binance I did not forget you soon I see ya in court! https://t.co/xBO9LsJLGA— Hawk / Trading Plex (@TheCryptHawk) September 3, 2020
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD tries to make most of miserable day by staying above $11,400
BTC/USD had a devastatingly bearish Wednesday wherein it fell from $11,923.78 to $11,415. As of now, the bulls will simply look to above the $11,400 range. On the downside, they have heathy support at $11,300.
TRX/USD targets at $0.04 after as SUN genesis mining is launched
TRON (TRX) is now the 14th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.63 billion and an average daily trading volume of $4.1 billion.
BAND/USD breakdown imminent as double-top pattern is spotted
After trading an incredible week, Band Protocol is facing the ultimate test that will see it either continue with the uptrend or succumb to increased selling pressure.
Tron Technical Analysis: TRX/USD faces ultimate resistance at $0.038
Tron magical recovery journey has been supported by both technical levels and good fundamentals. Recent partnership news with the DeFi project Band Protocol put Tron a notch higher in the market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600.