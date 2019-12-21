- The IOTA Foundation’s roadmap for 2020 throws light on privacy, scalability and offers details about the software upgrade.
- A light version of IOTA wallet, called Spark, will be released soon as a simple web-based solution for wallets with fewer coins.
The IOTA Foundation is planning to update the present IOTA technology stack to support the demand for real-world applications. One of its most progressive solutions is its autopeering technology. This lets a node run and automatically connect with its neighbors instead of the user having to look for the most suitable peers. Addressing the decentralization challenges, IOTA is planning to reconsider its node software clients written in the Rust language. Bee, the minimum implementation, will be launched by April 2020, which will provide users with limited resources to take part in the IOTA network.
The Masked Authenticated Messaging (MAM) solution will be solving privacy issues. MAM will enable devices, regardless of size, to emit and access encrypted data streams. This feature will be introduced on six programming languages. IOTA also intends to upgrade Trinity - its own wallet. Additionally, a light version of the IOTA wallet called Spark will be launched as a simple web-based platform for wallets with less number of coins.
IOTA will be releasing a new ID solution, following the identity management R&D trend within the blockchain industry. The Unified Identity Protocol will implement cutting-edge standards, which will make way for the identification of people, organizations, and things.
IOT/USD had three straight bullish days from Wednesday-Friday in anticipation of this news, going up from $0.155 to $0.165. Currently, the price has gone down a bit to $0.1637.
