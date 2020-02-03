- IOTA spikes incredibly on Monday testing the critical $0.34 resistance.
- Technical levels places IOTA in the hands of the bulls as more upward action is anticipated.
IOTA is trading nearly 10% higher on the day on Monday. It is arguably, the best performing cryptocurrency on the market. IOTA is trailed closely by Ethereum Classic, which is trading 6% higher on the day,
Read more: Ethereum Classic Overview Market: ETC/USD pushes symmetrical triangle breakout towards $13.00
At the time of writing, Iota is trading at $0.3365 after correcting higher from $0.3060 (opening price). An intraday high of $0.33991 has been achieved. However, the momentum appears to be grinding to a halt.
Unless the resistance at $0.4 is broken, Iota could dive to erase the gains accrued on the day mainly due to the formation of a rising wedge pattern. According to the technical levels presented by the RSI, Iota is mainly in the hands of the bulls. The RSI at 83 has slowed down the upside momentum. Therefore, traders can be in the lookout for reversal signals, especially if the RSI retreats from the overbought.
On the other hand, the MACD shows clearly that the bulls are in charge. For example, the indicator has a bullish cross within the positive territory, cementing the bulls’ presence and influence over the price.
IOT/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD nurtures a massive potential breakout
Bitcoin sped through the weekend session nurturing a sideways action between the recent high at $9,616 and the most recent low at $9,140. All the minor bearish corrections were also contained above the accelerated trendline (dotted line).
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD engages reverse gears, puts $0.25 on target
Ripple price rallied slightly over the weekend session, where it achieved a February high around $0.2622 (Fibo swing high). In spite of the bullish momentum witnessed across the weekend, XRP is having yet another drab start for the new week.
ETC/USD pushes symmetrical triangle breakout towards $13.00
Ethereum Classic is among the biggest single-digit gainers on Monday towards the end of the Asian session. The price is 4.71% higher after the correction from $11.3732 (opening value) to $11.90 (market value). The intraday cryptocurrency live ...
Cryptocurrency market update: XRP/USD climbs to 10-week highs above $0.25
Although it looked like major cryptocurrencies were looking to end the week in a quiet manner, Ethereum and Ripple both gained traction and posted strong gains on Sunday while Bitcoin struggled to gather enough momentum to break above its near-term resistance area.ş
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Faces a brick wall at $9,300
The cryptocurrency market has been on recovery mode during the last week of January. Bitcoin and all major altcoin finished the month in a green zone, with some of them posting triple-digit gains.