- The team announced the release of the first of IOTA 1.5 upgrades.
- IOT/USD has printed an Evening Star on a daily chart.
IOTA has announced a major upgrade to its Hornet node software, which is the first performance upgrade in IOTA 1.5. the first in a series of planned protocol upgrades. According to the developers, the new version will lead to an increased adoption, improve decentralization and enhance network performance for IOTA stakeholders.
Hornet consumes 10 times less memory under normal operation, which means that developers do not need to purchase costly equipment and can start running a node on the network in a matter of minutes.
Later this year, the team plans to launch a major protocol update IOTA 2.0 also known as “Coordicide”. Hornet release is regarded as the first step on the way to the critical upgrade that will remove the coordinator node from the network.
Luca Moser, Software Engineer, IOTA Foundation, commented:
Due to IOTA’s parallel architecture and feeless transaction model, developers can build real-world applications without the constraints imposed by traditional blockchain technology. IOTA’s focus on regulatory compliance, standardization, and industry collaboration are key pillars of its adoption strategy. Many of the upcoming protocol upgrades were developed in partnership with our community and network of partners in industry and academia.
IOT/USD: Technical picture
At the time of writing, IOT/USD is changing hands at $0.2465. The coin touched the recent high at $0.2570 on Thursday and returned inside the upside-looking range, created by daily Bollinger Band. A Doji on a daily chart may be a part of an Evening Start candlestick formation. Typically, it is a bearish setup, however, we will need to see a confirmation in the form of another bearish candle.
If the downside momentum gains traction, IOT/USD may retreat to $0.2150 that served as a resistance at the beginning of May. Also, this area is reinforced by the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band.
IOT/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD gearing up for another attempt to crack $10,000 as active addresses keep growing
Bitcoin is holding surprisingly well after the flash crash on June 2. Bulls keep defending the daily 12-EMA while Bitcoin slowly climbs higher. BTC/USD is trading at $9,660 at the time of writing, looking at the $9,887 resistance level.
XRP/USD clutches above $0.20, is holdling an effective XRP strategy?
Ripple is currently in consolidation above $0.20. Therefore, there is not much that can be said in regard to this week’s price performance, except for the move that tested $0.2150 on Monday.
ETH/USD may return to $220.00 before another strong rally
Ethereum tested $247.93 during early Asian hours and retreated to $247.70 by the time of writing. The second-largest digital asset has gained about 1% of its value since the start of the day and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.
IOTA upgrades Hornet node software
IOTA has announced a major upgrade to its Hornet node software, which is the first performance upgrade in IOTA 1.5. the first in a series of planned protocol upgrades.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls fight for every inch of the ground on their way to $10,000
After a sharp sell-off at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD climbed back above $9,000 and made its way above another important resistance $9,300.