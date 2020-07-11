Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
FXStreet

IOTA Market Analysis: IOTA’s Pollen testnet records 1,500 TPS, IOT/USD falls below pennant formation

Cryptos |
  • IOTA has shared the early progress updates of its Pollen testnet just a week after its launch. 
  • Pollen recorded a peak performance of up to 1,500 transactions per second (TPS). 
  • Confirmation time for sending IOTA tokens on the Pollen network was between 10-12 seconds.
  • IOT/USD bears remained in control for the second straight day.

IOTA recently shared the early progress updates of Pollen, the first IOTA 2.0 testnet infrastructure, just a week after its launch. The firm noted that over 280,000 messages were sent between node operators, of which over 20,000 were value transactions. During the process of synchronizing a new node with the network, Pollen recorded a peak performance of up to 1,500 transactions per second (TPS). The firm said:

IOTA added that the confirmation time for sending IOTA tokens on the Pollen network was between 10 to 12 seconds. Sending non-token messages has taken less than 5 seconds. Commenting on this, the team noted:

This represents over a 12x performance improvement from the current mainnet. 

The IOTA Foundation noted that it plans to optimize the usability and user experience of the node software. The memory consumption to run a Pollen node is 340 MB on average, with a CPU usage of only 3.5%.

Since launch, all double spends registered by the network were resolved w/ full agreement by all nodes. It’s a great (early) achievement. More testing, attacking & validating to follow!

IOT/USD daily chart

IOT/USD daily chart

IOT/USD dropped from $0.2517 to $0.2508 as the bears remained in control for the second straight day. In the process, the price has also fallen below the pennant formation. The MACD shows sustained bullish momentum, while the RSI is trending alongside the overbought zone. 

IOT/USD has one strong resistance level at $0.254. On the downside, healthy support lies at $0.2407, $0.2315 (SMA 20) and $0.2269 (SMA 50).

Key levels

IOT/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.25089
Today Daily Change -0.00080
Today Daily Change % -0.32
Today daily open 0.25169
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.22995
Daily SMA50 0.22552
Daily SMA100 0.1999
Daily SMA200 0.20825
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.25406
Previous Daily Low 0.24016
Previous Weekly High 0.2677
Previous Weekly Low 0.228
Previous Monthly High 0.257
Previous Monthly Low 0.19602
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.24547
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.24875
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.24321
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.23474
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.22931
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.25711
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.26254
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.27102

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

War for dominance hit the bedrock of the market

War for dominance hit the bedrock of the market

The cryptocurrency market reaches the end of the week with widespread declines in the crypto market. The week has been dominated by a boiling Altcoin segment that has set very significant rises.

More Bitcoin News

BCH/USD in retreat after gaining 7% in a matter of minutes

BCH/USD in retreat after gaining 7% in a matter of minutes

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is still in a red zone on a day-to-day basis; however, the coin recovered strongly from the intraday low of $232.60 and hit $240.00 in a matter of minutes. At the time of writing, BCH/USD is changing hands at $237.00.

More Bitcoin Cash News

ADA/USD extends the decline, $0.1000 at risk

ADA/USD extends the decline, $0.1000 at risk

Cardano (ADA) extended the decline and hit $0.1102 on Friday. The coin has lost 20% from the peak of $0.1386 reached on July 8. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.1120, down 9% in the recent 24 hours.

More Cardano News

ETH/USD volatility ousted as DeFi skyrockets to $2 billion

ETH/USD volatility ousted as DeFi skyrockets to $2 billion

Ethereum alongside the largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin are dealing with a peculiar situation characterized by low trading volume, poor investor interest as well as the lack of catalysts.

More Ethereum News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive

The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location