IOTA Market Analysis: IOTA’s Pollen testnet records 1,500 TPS, IOT/USD falls below pennant formation

IOTA recently shared the early progress updates of Pollen, the first IOTA 2.0 testnet infrastructure, just a week after its launch. The firm noted that over 280,000 messages were sent between node operators, of which over 20,000 were value transactions. During the process of synchronizing a new node with the network, Pollen recorded a peak performance of up to 1,500 transactions per second (TPS). The firm said:

IOTA added that the confirmation time for sending IOTA tokens on the Pollen network was between 10 to 12 seconds. Sending non-token messages has taken less than 5 seconds. Commenting on this, the team noted:

This represents over a 12x performance improvement from the current mainnet.

The IOTA Foundation noted that it plans to optimize the usability and user experience of the node software. The memory consumption to run a Pollen node is 340 MB on average, with a CPU usage of only 3.5%.

IOT/USD daily chart

IOT/USD dropped from $0.2517 to $0.2508 as the bears remained in control for the second straight day. In the process, the price has also fallen below the pennant formation. The MACD shows sustained bullish momentum, while the RSI is trending alongside the overbought zone.

IOT/USD has one strong resistance level at $0.254. On the downside, healthy support lies at $0.2407, $0.2315 (SMA 20) and $0.2269 (SMA 50).

