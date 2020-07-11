IOTA Market Analysis: IOTA’s Pollen testnet records 1,500 TPS, IOT/USD falls below pennant formation

- IOTA has shared the early progress updates of its Pollen testnet just a week after its launch.
- Pollen recorded a peak performance of up to 1,500 transactions per second (TPS).
- Confirmation time for sending IOTA tokens on the Pollen network was between 10-12 seconds.
- IOT/USD bears remained in control for the second straight day.
IOTA recently shared the early progress updates of Pollen, the first IOTA 2.0 testnet infrastructure, just a week after its launch. The firm noted that over 280,000 messages were sent between node operators, of which over 20,000 were value transactions. During the process of synchronizing a new node with the network, Pollen recorded a peak performance of up to 1,500 transactions per second (TPS). The firm said:
2. During the process of a new #node syncing w/ the network, we recorded peak performance of up to 1500 transactions per second. We are very happy to see our early node software perform so well given the many optimizations and improvements in store for the future #Pollen— IOTA (@iotatoken) July 7, 2020
IOTA added that the confirmation time for sending IOTA tokens on the Pollen network was between 10 to 12 seconds. Sending non-token messages has taken less than 5 seconds. Commenting on this, the team noted:
This represents over a 12x performance improvement from the current mainnet.
The IOTA Foundation noted that it plans to optimize the usability and user experience of the node software. The memory consumption to run a Pollen node is 340 MB on average, with a CPU usage of only 3.5%.
Since launch, all double spends registered by the network were resolved w/ full agreement by all nodes. It’s a great (early) achievement. More testing, attacking & validating to follow!
IOT/USD daily chart
IOT/USD dropped from $0.2517 to $0.2508 as the bears remained in control for the second straight day. In the process, the price has also fallen below the pennant formation. The MACD shows sustained bullish momentum, while the RSI is trending alongside the overbought zone.
IOT/USD has one strong resistance level at $0.254. On the downside, healthy support lies at $0.2407, $0.2315 (SMA 20) and $0.2269 (SMA 50).
Key levels
IOT/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.25089
|Today Daily Change
|-0.00080
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|0.25169
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.22995
|Daily SMA50
|0.22552
|Daily SMA100
|0.1999
|Daily SMA200
|0.20825
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.25406
|Previous Daily Low
|0.24016
|Previous Weekly High
|0.2677
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.228
|Previous Monthly High
|0.257
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.19602
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.24547
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.24875
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.24321
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.23474
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.22931
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.25711
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.26254
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.27102
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
War for dominance hit the bedrock of the market
The cryptocurrency market reaches the end of the week with widespread declines in the crypto market. The week has been dominated by a boiling Altcoin segment that has set very significant rises.
BCH/USD in retreat after gaining 7% in a matter of minutes
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is still in a red zone on a day-to-day basis; however, the coin recovered strongly from the intraday low of $232.60 and hit $240.00 in a matter of minutes. At the time of writing, BCH/USD is changing hands at $237.00.
ADA/USD extends the decline, $0.1000 at risk
Cardano (ADA) extended the decline and hit $0.1102 on Friday. The coin has lost 20% from the peak of $0.1386 reached on July 8. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.1120, down 9% in the recent 24 hours.
ETH/USD volatility ousted as DeFi skyrockets to $2 billion
Ethereum alongside the largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin are dealing with a peculiar situation characterized by low trading volume, poor investor interest as well as the lack of catalysts.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.