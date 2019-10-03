- InsaDApp was funded by investors like Coinbase Ventures, Pantera Capital, Robot Ventures, and many more.
- InsaDApp cited significant growth after its protocol launch.
InstaDApp, a decentralized finance (DeFi) startup, recently raised $2.4 million in a seed round. According to InstaDApp's blog post, a number of investors including Coinbase Ventures, Pantera Capital, Robot Ventures, venture capital company IDEO Colab funded InstaDApp. InstaDApp develops a mediator smart wallet layer within the user interface and protocols which simplifies financial transactions.
Balaji Srinivasan, the former CTO of Coinbase, said about InstaDapp:
“InstaDapp is a very talented team out of India looking to make decentralized finance more accessible.”
The startup cited significant growth after its protocol launch. The value locked in their smart contracts increased from $4 million to more than $35 million. This places InstaDApp behind MakerDAO and Compound when it comes to total value locked up in smart contracts,
Regarding the investment, Paul Veradittakit of Pantera said:
“We are impressed by InstaDapp’s laser focus on aggregating and simplifying DeFi and their growth has been a testament to their ability to execute successfully. InstaDapp stands out from everything else we have seen in the space so far. We believe they’re the right team to push the future of DeFi forward and help the next wave of users to onboard to the open financial ecosystem.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin (BTC) has a bullish potential in October - Research
Delphi Digital is a research company specializing in digital assets that offers an institutional-grade analysis on digital assets and decentralized networks.
Ethereum: ETH/USD moving within bearish flag subject to potential breach
Ethereum price is trading in the green, up 0.90% the session on Wednesday. The price action is moving within a bearish flag structure via the daily.
EOS price analysis: EOS/USD range-bound with bearish bias below $3.00
EOS lost over 4% of its value in recent 24 hours. The coin has been depressed during early Asian hours amid global sell-off on the cryptocurrency market. At the time of writing, EOS/USD is changing hands at $2.96, off Monday's low of $2.86
The cryptocurrency market failed to develop sustainable recovery, slips back into the red territory
The cryptocurrency market alternates between green and red days amid growing indecision. While Tuesday saw a strong recovery across the board, Wednesday brought some disappointment and pushed ...
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.