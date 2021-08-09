Infrastructure bill inches closer to passage as crypto industry fears disastrous impact on future of tech

- Cryptocurrency supporters including Brian Armstrong and Elon Musk have criticized the proposed crypto tax regulation in the Senate’s infrastructure bill.
- Aiming to raise $28 billion for infrastructure planning through crypto taxes, the bill is a step closer to passage after being pushed for by senators.
- A recent amendment to the proposal would lead to increased tax compliance in the blockchain and crypto industry.
The Biden administration introduced an infrastructure bill that would aim to raise at least $28 billion in tax from cryptocurrencies. Digital asset service providers would need to report users that are holding digital currencies. There have been two amendments to the proposal, one supported by the crypto community and another backed by Biden.
Crypto advocates slam proposed digital asset tax rules
The $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package is inching close toward its passage, and crypto advocates have criticized a new provision added to the bill. The administration has set its sights on tightening crypto tax compliance and raising $28 billion to pay for its infrastructure spending.
Companies including Square, Coinbase and Ribbit Capital slammed the bill and warned that there could be unintended impacts and “financial surveillance” for cryptocurrency miners and developers.
Senators Ron Wyden and Pat Toomey also proposed an amendment to clarify the reporting regulations, pushing back against the bill and requested to modify the proposal’s language.
The amendment would clarify that individuals developing blockchain technology and wallets would be included in the bill. The senators hope that miners, network validators and other service providers would not need to report to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) according to the requirements stated on the package. Senator Cynthia Lummis also showed her support behind the amendment, as well as Colorado Governor Jared Polis.
Senator Rob Portman and Mark Warner have sparked fear in the crypto community as the pair proposed an amendment that would exempt traditional miners participating in proof-of-work systems.
However, those who are using proof-of-stake (PoS) would still be required to conduct financial reporting to the IRS. PoS systems only rely on participants entering a financial stake in a blockchain network.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong commented that the government is “trying to pick winners and losers in a nascent industry today” and that they would be “guaranteed to get it wrong.” Armstrong further wrote on Twitter to ask senators to support the Wyden-Lummis-Toomey amendment and keep the crypto industry thriving.
Although Armstrong agrees that US citizens should pay their taxes, he believes that the government views the digital asset industry as a source of tax revenue that could destroy “exciting innovations in the process.”
Elon Musk also commented on the bill, calling the legislation hasty, and that now is not the time for lawmakers to “pick technology winners or losers.”
Following the weekend of haggling over amendments over crypto regulations, the deal has arrived in a 68-29 vote, which could see it passing the late night on August 9, or in the early hours on August 10.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price poised to retrace after DOGE reaches crucial resistance
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOGE could be heading next after it hit the forecasted target.
Shiba Inu price kick-starts its 55% upswing, more gains on the horizon
Shiba Inu price has witnessed a massive expansion after consolidating for roughly two weeks. Although this rally was exponential, it has more room to ...
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA might be due for 10% correction
Cardano price is currently experiencing a tussle between the bulls and bears as it enters a crucial supply zone. Therefore, investors can expect a minor pullback before the bulls make a comeback.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple bulls run on fumes, 10% retracement on the horizon
XRP price has shattered the long-standing resistance barrier and retested the subsequent ceiling. Since Ripple failed to flip the second level, it is likely that rejection is in progress, and a pullback will ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.