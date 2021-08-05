A provision in Biden's infrastructure bill could dramatically expand US government surveillance on crypto

- Biden administration's infrastructure bill is likely to undermine crypto traders' privacy in the process.
- Cryptocurrency analysts and institutions ask masses to protect the crypto ecosystem from rushed legislation.
- Three US Senators add amendment to create exemptions for developers, miners and stakers.
The crypto community is urging citizens to support an amendment to the US administration's infrastructure bill to alleviate concerns of crypto firms and traders. The bill is expected to have a profound and negative impact on crypto innovation and cryptocurrency infrastructure in the US.
US Senators float targeted crypto amendment
The $1 trillion US infrastructure bill with a section that will extract $28 billion in taxes from crypto industry players is being criticized intensely for its definition of taxable parties. The definition of brokers is excessively broad and is a cause of concern in the crypto community since it would result in unfair taxation of parties, like miners and software developers.
The bill could dramatically expand the US federal government's surveillance on cryptocurrency trades and lead to stunted innovation. The provision has been added to the must-pass bipartisan infrastructure package at the last minute, raising concerns about rushed legislation.
After the initial pushback from the wider crypto community, lawmakers revised the section to clarify the definition of a broker and broadened its scope, attracting further criticism. Under the new definition, the privacy of rokers is threatened since the reporting requirements imply that user data, including users' names and addresses, would be collected. This increases the surveillance of the government on crypto-related individuals and entities through a single provision.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden and Republican Senators Pat Toomey and Cynthia Lummis have introduced an amendment with a more targeted approach that requires cryptocurrency exchanges and other virtual currency entities to report information to the Internal Revenue Service. It will clarify the expansion of the definition of "broker" so that it does not apply to open source software developers or validators like miners or stakers. The proposed amendment needs to garner at least 60 votes in the Senate.
Fight for the Future, a nonprofit advocacy group based in Massachusetts, is supporting the amendment and gathering support for the same. In the past, the group has promoted causes related to online privacy and censorship through the internet. The crypto amendment has not yet been scheduled for a vote in the US Senate.
Senator Wyden recently tweeted about the bipartisan amendment:
My bipartisan amendment with @SenLummis and @SenToomey is a win-win: it will protect American innovation while ensuring those who buy and sell cryptocurrency pay the taxes they owe. https://t.co/BjiLsNs4WK— Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) August 4, 2021
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptocurrency markets make comeback as BTC bulls resurface
Bitcoin price taking a second attempt at an upswing to retest $42,451. Ethereum price has flipped a crucial resistance level at $2,640 into a support barrier. Ripple price lacks momentum and is close to testing a crucial demand zone extending from $0.623 to $0.671.
Ripple to keep headquarters in US despite lack of clarity around SEC crypto regulations
Although Ripple Labs continues to battle against the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) in the $1.3 billion lawsuit, the blockchain firm has reiterated its decision to keep its headquarters in San Francisco.
SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON has one last chance for 65% rally
SafeMoon price experienced a massive sell-off that has pushed it to slice through major support levels, jeopardizing its ability to move higher. Despite this, SAFEMOON currently sits above the last line of defense. A bounce from this area could result in a comeback.
Cardano price capped by stiff resistance as skepticism grows around smart contract launch
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Cardano price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ADA could be heading next as it seems bound to advance further.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.