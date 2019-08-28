For those crypto lovers out there, here are some massive events to keep track of.

I have laid them out for you in chronological order with some links to some articles written by the FXStreet team.

It's clear to see we are at a key decision-making time for the cryptocurrency community. With so many make or break decisions by this time next year the landscape of trading cryptocurrencies could change dramatically. Over the whole period, we are sure to hear more news about Facebook's Libra is it tries to clear regulatory hurdles and scrutiny from governments around the world.

Key Dates

Bitcoin Futures Expiry: 30th August

Bakkt Exchange launch: September 23

Binance Futures launch: September (no exact date given)

SEC Bitwise Bitcoin ETF decision: October 13

SEC decision on Van Eck and SolidX ETF: October 18th

Telegram will launch its Gram cryptocurrency: October 31

Ethereum Hard Fork: Sometime in October (Has been postponed)

China Cryptocurrency launch: November 11th.

Bitcoin Halving: May 2020