For those crypto lovers out there, here are some massive events to keep track of.
I have laid them out for you in chronological order with some links to some articles written by the FXStreet team.
It's clear to see we are at a key decision-making time for the cryptocurrency community. With so many make or break decisions by this time next year the landscape of trading cryptocurrencies could change dramatically. Over the whole period, we are sure to hear more news about Facebook's Libra is it tries to clear regulatory hurdles and scrutiny from governments around the world.
Key Dates
Bitcoin Futures Expiry: 30th August
Bakkt Exchange launch: September 23
Binance Futures launch: September (no exact date given)
SEC Bitwise Bitcoin ETF decision: October 13
SEC decision on Van Eck and SolidX ETF: October 18th
Telegram will launch its Gram cryptocurrency: October 31
Ethereum Hard Fork: Sometime in October (Has been postponed)
China Cryptocurrency launch: November 11th.
Bitcoin Halving: May 2020
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
