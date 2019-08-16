Bakkt has finally announced the launch date for its platform which will offer crypto futures in the US. The scheduled release date is September 23rd.

Bakkt was set to launch the platform last August but had to delay the opening due to compliance issues. Now they have satisfied the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) which was challenging to say the least. The company began testing phase on July 22, as Cointelegraph reported at the time.

Bakkt will also be partnering with Intercontinental Exchange Futures U.S. and Intercontinental Exchange Clear U.S. to provide its futures contracts. The company say they also have approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services for its custodian services–two regulators that have demurred over the decision.

Bakkt, who are a Atlanta-based group said on Friday that it would launch two physically delivered bitcoin futures contracts on September 23, one of them monthly and one daily.