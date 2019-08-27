Facebook outsources regulatory lobbying services for Libra project

FS Vector will help Facebook navigate the tricky regulatory landscape in the United States.

Facebook continues to hit the headlines with its proposed Libra project. The latest from the social media giant is that it has hired an external lobbying firm to help Facebook navigate the tricky regulatory landscape in the United States. The US lawmakers have since the announcement of Libra put Facebook on toes trying to understand the scope of the project.

The firm hired, FS Vector specializes in fintech, policy and regulatory compliance. According to the O'Dwyer's report published on August 26, FS Vector will assist Facebook on “issues related to blockchain policy.” The report cited the lobbying registration documents that have already been filed by Facebook at the Congress.

The head of Facebook account is John Collins, a partner at FS Vector. Collins resume features his role as the head of policy at Coinbase. He was the VP of international policy at the Bankers Association for Finance and Trade.

