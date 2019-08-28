Binance will support BTC/USDT trading pair with a leverage limit of up to 20x.

The largest cryptocurrency in the world Binance is not just settling for the top position among the crypto exchanges, the company wants to expand its business all over the world. The product that is soon hitting the market is the futures trading platform.

The launch was revealed by the CEO of Binance Changpeng Zhao (CZ) during a scheduled Twitter ask me anything (ASK) session on August 28. Information regarding the futures trading platform was made public in July. At the time, a testnet of the platform had been released

Trading futures platform will allow customers to either short or long positions. In the beginning, Binance will support BTC/USDT trading pair with a leverage limit of up to 20x. More trading pairs will be added to the platform in the future.

This comes after the newly launched crypto lending platform for three altcoins including Binance Coin, Ethereum Classic and USDT. Moreover, Binance is looking forward to the launch of a US dedicated trading platform in November.