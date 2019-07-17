- ICON dApp users no longer need to pay transaction fees to access dApps.
- Fee 2.0 has two main features - Fee Sharing and Virtual Step.
The South Korean interoperability project ICON announced the launch of a new transaction fee system called "Fee 2.0." This system allows users to access ICON's dApp services without paying transaction fees. Before Fee 2.0, dApp users in ICON were required to pay fees in cryptocurrency from the moment they started using the dApp. This significantly limited the number of users that could practically access a dApp.
ICON posted in their official Medium post:
"The Fee Sharing feature enables DApp service operators to have the choice to pay transaction fees on behalf of the service users. The Virtual Step feature enables DApp service operators to pay fees with the ‘Virtual Steps’ generated through an ICX staking process.
By using Fee 2.0 features (Fee Sharing and Virtual Step), the burden that transaction fees impose for both ICON DApp service users and operators are significantly reduced."
According to ICON Foundation Council Member Min Kim, the update will create an environment in which “more DApps will be actively operated and used and the expansion of the ICON’s DApp ecosystem will be realized.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: No boundaries for the Cryptomarket
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $10,000 (EMA50 and price congestion resistance), then the second at $10,800 (price congestion resistance) and the third one at $11,280 (price congestion resistance).
Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi launch new stablecoin in partnership with Paxos Custody
A Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Huobi will launch a new U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin in partnership with Paxos and Stable Universal. The new coin will be based on ERC-20 standard and have a ticker symbol HUSD.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD beats the market with 16% gains
Litecoin is one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies out of top-20 on Thursday. The fourth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $5.8 billion has gained nearly 17% in recent 24 hours to trade at $93.44 by the time of writing.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD rebound stalls at $0.3200
Ripple bulls are not contented with the recovery from the recent slump that touched $0.28. While XRP/USD stepped above the key $0.30, recovery has stalled on touching $0.32. Besides, the price is dancing at $0.31 following a subtle 0.95% correction on the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls get ready for a major assault
The cryptocurrency market has been pretty volatile this week. Bitcoin stayed in the green zone despite wild price gyrations, while major altcoins are nursing double-digit losses on a week-on-week basis.