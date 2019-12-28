The users of IoT systems will be able to allocate tokens to their devices to arrange some tasks for it.

IBM revealed a collaboration with IOTA in patent application US20190373051A1, referring to the "Task Scheduling System for Internet of Things (IoT) Devices." The application has already been transferred for final approval. According to Google Patents, IBM had initially applied back in 2018. According to the authors, the users of IoT systems will be able to allocate tokens to their devices to arrange some tasks for it. Furthermore, the technology will be able to utilize the trading functions of these crypto-assets. The application says the following:

Scheduler can facilitate the trading of tokens based on using capabilities of network devices in response to performing tasks.

IOTA tokens are being widely used in many concepts and solutions within the Internet of Things (IoT). IOTA has come into prominence with the rapid development of this technology. Corporations that want to explore the Internet of Things have widely accepted IOTA. This year, the IOTA tokens were also mentioned in patents by Siemens AG, Blackberry Telecom, and Intel Corporation. Presently, around 44 companies have applied for 111 patents.



The researchers at the IOTA ecosystem are using a statistics tool to check the progress of IOTA adoption by corporations using their patent applications. According to the statistics, around 77% have been published within the last 365 days.





