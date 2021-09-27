Huobi to stop servicing Chinese users as China vows strict crackdown on crypto

- After China’s latest move to crack down on crypto, Huobi has announced that it will stop allowing Chinese residents to register on its platform.
- China recently issued another update stating that cryptocurrency transactions are illegal in the country.
- The latest clampdown on digital assets means that exchange operations will also be prohibited.
A few months after the cryptocurrency mining ban in China, the country issued another update last week, reiterating that digital assets are banned and crypto exchanges are prohibited. Shortly after the announcement was revealed, Bitcoin and altcoins plunged.
Huobi halts sign-ups for new Chinese users
China’s central bank, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC), stated last week that services offering trading, order matching, token issuance and derivatives for digital assets are strictly prohibited. In addition, crypto exchanges that provide services in the country would also be illegal.
Vowing to crack down on the new asset class, any crypto exchanges that use the internet to offer services to domestic residents are considered illegal financial activity. Bitcoin price plunged roughly 7% in 24 hours following the PBoC announcement.
Earlier this year, China has started to clamp down on crypto mining, leading to a steep drop in Bitcoin’s processing power as miners were forced to take their equipment offline.
Following the recent reiteration of the crypto ban, leading crypto exchange Huobi stated that it would stop allowing mainland Chinese users to register new accounts. The digital asset platform also said it would cease support for existing Chinese users by the end of 2021, with arrangements to be announced later on.
Huobi has stopped users with mainland Chinese mobile numbers from opening accounts on the platform since September 24, following the central bank’s declaration. The exchange also noted that it had previously blocked Chinese users from trading derivatives when the government reiterated its crackdown on digital asset activities in June.
Another leading crypto exchange Binance has continued to disallow Chinese users from signing up on its platform. The digital asset firm stated that it does not operate in the country and actively blocks Chinese IPs from accessing its platform.
However, OKEx, another major digital asset exchange in China, still accepts new registrations currently as it does not require users to specify their country when signing up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano partners with Chainlink to drive smart contract development for DeFi applications
Cardano recently announced a strategic partnership with decentralized blockchain oracle network Chainlink. The third-generation blockchain is preparing to build smart contracts for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.
Shiba Inu price looks south towards $0.0000060 as technicals favor SHIB bears
Amidst an underlying downbeat mood across the crypto market, Shiba Inu extends the bearish momentum into the third straight day on Sunday. SHIB price maintains this week’s range trade, consolidating the corrective pullback ...
Ethereum bears contemplate a drop to $2450
ETH price is building up downside pressure while clinging to the 200-SMA support. RSI remains flat below the midline, keeping the sellers cheerful. A drop towards $2450 remains in the offing if the 200-SMA caves in.
Polkadot price at make-or-break point
Polkadot price spots a potential symmetric triangle pattern on the 1D chart. RSI stands neutral at 50.00, suggesting a lack of clear directional bias. 21-DMA offers immediate resistance.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.