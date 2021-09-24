Bitcoin (BTC) sellers were active during Asia hours after China’s central bank declared cryptocurrency-related business illegal. BTC slipped below $42,000 and is down about 3% over the past 24 hours. Initial support is seen at $40,000, which could stabilize the pullback.
A series of lower price highs from the $50,000 resistance level reflects slowing upside momentum this month. The intermediate-term uptrend has weakened, although short-term buyers could defend lower support levels into the weekend.
-
The relative strength index (RSI) on the daily chart is rising from oversold levels last week, which could limit additional selling.
-
The 100-day moving average at $40,000 could provide short-term support. If broken, the next level of support is seen at around $36,000, which is the middle of a four-month price range.
-
Resistance remains strong above $46,000 as buyers continue to take profits.
Bitcoin daily price chart (CoinDesk, TradingView)
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price looks south towards $0.0000060 as technicals favor SHIB bears
Amidst an underlying downbeat mood across the crypto market, Shiba Inu extends the bearish momentum into the third straight day on Sunday. The tide is seen turning in favor of SHIB bears once again, as well depicted by Shiba Inu’s daily technical graph, with the market licking its wounds from the China-led blow. Upside remains elusive with 61.8% Fib offering strong resistance.
Cardano price eyes a drop towards $1.85
Cardano price is once again on the slippery slope this Sunday, kicking off a new week on the wrong footing, as ADA bulls lack follow-through recovery momentum. ADA sellers target 100-DMA at $1.85 on a firm break below $2.
Ethereum bears contemplate a drop to $2450
ETH price is building up downside pressure while clinging to the 200-SMA support. RSI remains flat below the midline, keeping the sellers cheerful. A drop towards $2450 remains in the offing if the 200-SMA caves in.
Polkadot price at make-or-break point as DOT awaits a range breakout
Polkadot price spots a potential symmetric triangle pattern on the 1D chart. RSI stands neutral at 50.00, suggesting a lack of clear directional bias. 21-DMA offers immediate resistance, 50-DMA guards the downside.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.