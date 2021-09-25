Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Trading.
Overview: Bitcoin and Ethereum The drop in the last session has not destroyed the bullish Elliott wave count.
Bitcoin Technical Analysis 45,000 resistance held, the next step for the bullish case is to develop a solid support on 43000, if the 42,000 becomes the resistance then the bears have control of the market.
Trading Levels Bitcoin: mTL3|43,000 the Midpoint mTL5|45,000 and Minor Group2 46,500|47,200|48,000.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Build long trades on the 43,000 as the tested support with a Classic TradingLevels pattern then on 45,000 as support.
trading tip: dollar cost average btc strategy - hodling.
Video Chapters:
00:00 Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis.
15:00 Ethereum Elliott Wave Analysis.
28:00 Thank you for watching Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
