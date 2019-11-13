- The cryptocurrency exchange revealed the details of the proprietary blockchain.
- The blockchain will have a host of regulatory supervision features.
The developers of Huobi Chain uploaded to GitHub. the source code of blockchain-focused on DeFi (decentralized finance) services.
Huobi Chain is built jointly by the cryptocurrency exchange Huobi and a blockchain start-up Nervos Foundation. The developers claim that it is a high-performance public chain based on such open source components such as Muta, CKB-VM, Overlord, and nervos-p2p that are customized for financial applications.
Apart from a long list of technical features, the Huobi chain will contain pluggable regulatory components that will allow the authorities to supervise contract deployment, asset holding and transfer, depending on a use case.
The regulators and financial institutions will have access to KYC and AML data and can block assets and accounts via sidechains in case of an emergency.
“Supervision nodes will enable regulators to independently run and maintain nodes, extract data, and participate in the ecosystem’s supervision,” Bo Wang, a Nervos researcher, explained in the interview with CoinDesk.
He also added that Huobi Chain will have tools for pre-deployment audits and continuous tracking of the deployed applications.
Huobi announced the blockchain development in July. The tetst net is expected to go online in the first quarter of 2020.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin and Main Altcoins Testing the Patience of the Buyers
We can describe the last 24 hours of crypto price action as a struggle between buyers and sellers that ended as a draw. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple ended as it began 24H before.
TRON price analysis: TRX/USD mired in a range under $0.02
TRX/USD, the 11th largest digital asset, has gained 1.2% in recent 24 hours to trade at $0.0193 at the time of writing. The coin has been range-bound recently as the recovery is capped by a psychological $0.0200.
NEO price analysis: Bulls drive NEO/USD above $13.00
NEO reached the recent top at $13.27 during early Asian hours before retreating to $12.99 by the time of writing. The 17th largest digital asset with the current market value of $918 million, has gained nearly 15% on a day-to-day basis and 7% since the beginning of the day.
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD hovers above $0.2700 – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP hit $0.2752 during early Asian hours, however, the upside proved to be short-lived. By the time of writing, XRP/USD resumed the decline and returned to $0.2730.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance
Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range.