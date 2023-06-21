Huobi founder Li Lin sues the exchange in a Hong Kong court for using the “Huobi” trademark

- Huobi founder Li Lin is suing the exchange, a move that threatens its expansion in Hong Kong.
- The lawsuit alleges that the exchange used the "Huobi" trademark without consent from X-Spot, Li Lin's company.
- The firm has been rumored to be in a crisis since the start of the year.
- Huobi token is up 3%, joining altcoins in enjoying Bitcoin rally overflows.
Huobi Global Limited is the subject of a class action lawsuit by founder Li Lin on allegations of trademark infringement. The news comes as the exchange tries to expand its services in Hong Kong amid mounting regulator pressure in the cryptocurrency industry. As the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) clamps down on cryptocurrencies and related platforms, exchanges feel compelled to look for greener pastures to continue their trade.
Also Read: Gemini Exchange targets Singapore for Asia Pacific expansion amid US regulatory heat
Huobi founder sues the exchange he founded
Huobi founder Li Lin is suing the exchange in the High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Based on the report, Lin is pursuing charges of trademark infringement and is suing through another company he controls, X-Spot Ltd.
Lawsuit Alert: @HuobiGlobal sued by founder @LeonHuobi over Chinese trademark use. Acquisition contract allegedly violated, with no permission to use the trademark. Who will prevail?— CryptoTvplus (@Cryptotvplus) June 21, 2023
Watch for morehttps://t.co/ywHqemX6DX#CryptoNews #TrademarkBattle#Huobi #LiLin #Titan pic.twitter.com/iYDM6z3dw6
The move comes after Huobi Global Advisor Justin Sun blocked Li Wei's account, accusing him of dumping Huobi Token, HT. Notably, Wei is Li Lin's younger brother. At the time, Justin Sun addressed the issue and assured HT holders that the volume of Huobi Token sold by Wei would be destroyed from supply to restore the exchange token's value. The move had caused the token to display massive price swings, as FXStreet reported.
Nevertheless, following Sun's move to block Wei's account, Huobi resumed using the "Huobi" trademark.
Fast-forward to the June 21, 2023 complaint, Li Lin claims, "X-Spot Limited has retained exclusive rights to the 'Huobi' trademark, which Huobi Global Limited has been using without X-Spot's authorization."
Reportedly, the original shareholders explicitly agreed to retain the exclusive "Huobi" trademark rights when they transferred their shares in Huobi Global to About Capital Management (HK) Co. on October 7, 2022. As part of the terms, the buyout vehicle of About Capital would control the majority stake in Huobi Global upon completion of the transaction. The sale was part of a strategy to position the platform to provide international investors with first-class trading and investment services.
Besides trademark rights retention, the shareholders also agreed that the rights would not be transferred to the buyer or Huobi, adding that the equity transfer and asset delivery agreement between the parties expressly prohibited the buyer from using the "Huobi" trademark and brand.
Huobi Global Limited defends
Huobi Global Limited has, however, defended its position, saying that the exchange has the right to use its trademark in a wide range of legal jurisdictions globally. Based on their interpretation, this gives it the mandate to use it freely.
Although Huobi Global Limited is pursuing expansion in Hong Kong, it is not yet registered. This is noteworthy because of the threat of Li Lin's lawsuit on the proposed expansion. Based on operational rules in Hong Kong and in many other regions, the right to use a trademark is subject to the laws and regulations of that particular region. The court would therefore have to determine whether to approve Huobi Exchange's expansion plans.
There has not been any formal notice of admissibility from any court, but FXStreet will bring you updates as they unfold.
Huobi Token price
At the time of writing, Huobi Token (HT) is auctioning for $2.70, a daily rise of 3.8% alongside a 15% increase in 24-hour trading volume, suggesting investor interest in the altcoin. Some may also argue that HT, like other tokens, is enjoying the overflows from the Bitcoin rally after BTC breached $30,000 on June 21.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin dominance hits two-year high at 51%, jeopardizing altcoin gains
Bitcoin price has increased 74% in the last six months, and recent developments suggest more gains are on the way. Specifically, the BTC dominance shows a bullish outlook while the short-term picture remains optimistic.
Singapore central bank proposes protocols for the use of “Purpose Bound” cryptocurrencies
The central bank of Singapore, has released a white paper opening doors to digital currency usage, in a “Purpose Bound” manner. This implies that the regulator would control the life cycle of the digital currency, and institutions would specify terms of use while supporting digital asset transfers.
Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and Ethereum Classic reap gains from Bitcoin rally
Bitcoin price rallied past $28,900, wiping out recent losses stemming from the SEC’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies. Rising institutional interest in spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds and news on regulation of cryptocurrencies in Europe and Southeast Asia has acted as a catalyst for the asset’s recovery.
Litecoin price could hit $100 on LTC halving in six weeks
Litecoin will undergo the third halving event on August 2, 2023, which will reduce the block rewards from 12.5 to 6.25 LTC. But all the prophecies and forecasts about LTC price have failed to manifest due to Bitcoin’s volatility and uncertain moves from the United States’ regulatory bodies.
Bitcoin price faces further depreciation as stock market rally repeats history
The crypto market is losing its value, rapidly falling below $1 trillion in market capitalization following the recent crash. On the other hand, the S&P 500 index has observed a more than 15% rally since the last time it bottomed in March. BTC still faces the possibility of a decline.