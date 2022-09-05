- AVAX price auctions at a key 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement level.
- Avalanche price shows an uptick in volume amidst the contact with the FIB level and RSI support.
- Invalidation of the bullish thesis depends on the June 18 swing low at $13.79 holding as support.
Avalanche price could be bottoming out at the current price level. Any move deeper would be a positive developement for the bearish scenario.
Avalanche price is at a make-or-break level
Avalanche price currently auctions at $18.84 as the bulls and bears wrestle over smaller time frame zones. Since August, the bears have had control over the trend putting an end to the summertime rally, which at its peak was a 120% increase in value for AVAX holders since the June 18 liquidation.
A Fibonacci retracement tool surrounding the entirety of the summertime bull run suggests the current decline is currently the 61.8% retracement. Amongst Elliott Wave and Fibonacci practitioners, the Avalanche price must begin to find support and retaliate against the bears, or the entire uptrend will be in jeopardy.
AVAX USD
The buy is justifiable for traders looking to partake in a speculative play. The Relative Strength Index and Volume profile Indicator both support the idea of a potential market bottom. Bullish targets could rally to $37, a 90% increase from today's market value.
The prospective rally depends on the June 18 swing low at $13.79 remaining unbreached. Early evidence of downtrend continuation could be a close below $17.25.
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Avalanche, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
