How long is Bitcoin (BTC) going to trade sideways against the rising altcoins?

The market is neither totally bullish nor bearish as some coins are already located in the green zone, while others have come back to red.

CHART

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is the only coin from our list that is still located under bearish influence. It has fallen by 2.16% over the past day.

BTCUSD

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) keeps trading sideways. However, after a bearish candle, buyers have seized the initiative and continue pushing the rate up. In this case, there are chances to attain the area of MA 50, around the $56,800 mark.

Bitcoin is trading at $54,540 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has set the new peak today at the level of $2,606. The rise is 8.17%.

ETHUSD

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Applying the Fibonacci retracement on the chart, the peak may be located at the level of $3,200.

However, at the moment, the coin is overbought and consolidation in the range of $2,500-$2,600 is the most likely scenario for the upcoming days.

Ethereum is trading at $2,587 at press time.

UNI/USD

Uniswap (UNI) is the biggest gainer today as the rate of altcoin has risen by 14%.

Chart

UNI/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the sharp growth, UNI is not going to stop rising. On the daily chart, it is about to reach the vital resistance level at $40.06. If bulls break it, the coin might show sharp growth.

UNI is trading at $37.09 at press time.

Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

Editors’ Picks

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA eyes $1 amid market-wide sell-off

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA eyes $1 amid market-wide sell-off

Cardano price has failed to recover to pre-crash levels, hinting at a dearth of buying pressure. The recent short mania might cause ADA to dip into the demand barrier ranging from $0.98 to $1.07.

More Cardano news

Bitcoin price falls below $50K as investors rush to exit crypto markets

Bitcoin price falls below $50K as investors rush to exit crypto markets

Bitcoin price dipped below $50,000 after an announcement revealed that US President Joe Biden could increase capital gains taxes for the rich. The leading cryptocurrency fell in tandem with the US stock market as fears of a potential tax ...

More Bitcoin News

Chainlink price warns no space for mistakes, as LINK hovers above critical support

Chainlink price warns no space for mistakes, as LINK hovers above critical support

Chainlink price stumbles at topside trend line, plunges into support. Weekly bearish momentum divergence at the recent high was a clue that weakness was coming. JustBet will use Chainlink oracles to optimize gaming platforms on the Polygon Network.

More ChainLink news

Tezos price sinking in quicksand as technicals project a further 30% decline

Tezos price sinking in quicksand as technicals project a further 30% decline

Tezos price triggered a double top pattern on April 18. Tezos price triggered a double top pattern on April 18. Topside trendline factoring into the price action, similar to the February highs. Smartlink launches decentralized escrow and marketplace on Tezos.

More Tezos news

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Institutional wave of BTC adoption follows new all-time highs

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Institutional wave of BTC adoption follows new all-time highs

Bitcoin price hitting a new all-time high and Coinbase’s direct listing are perhaps two of the most important developments surrounding the pioneer cryptocurrency over the past week.

Read the weekly forecast

