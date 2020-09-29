Overview
Africa is notorious for having some of the highest inflation rates in the world, with countries such as Venezuela and Zimbabwe leading the pack. With the Covid-19 pandemic, it is uncertain whether there will be super inflation or deflation in a post-Covid-19 world.
The majority opinion leans towards deflation due to high unemployment rates with weak demands while supply chains have shown some resilience in the hope that it will storm back to offer a lot of goods to tempt the weaker demand.
The wide acknowledgement is that the performance of an economy regarding per capita growth is attributed to the rate of inflation in a specific country. High inflation is detrimental to any economy, and persistently high inflation even more so.
Inflation not only erodes the value of money, but it also erodes the purchasing power that citizens have as prices increase drastically. When considering the pandemic world that we live in, where there is high unemployment, it spells trouble for a lot of economies.
How Bitcoin is helping to buffer inflation in Africa
Bitcoin is a digital currency which is neither issued, manipulated, nor controlled by any central bank or authority. It lays under the amount of computing power which is used to mine blocks and which subsequently rewards miners in Bitcoin.
There are strong algorithms which control the generation of Bitcoin in addition to the maximum number of Bitcoins which can ever be generated.
This unique characteristic of Bitcoin takes away the mining, printing, and destruction power of governments and banks, and it places such power in the hands of people who are dedicated and willing to spend their time and energy in mining them.
This characteristic alone stands against the power of inflation. In addition, should Bitcoin be adopted as a primary currency around the globe, it may lead to substantial changes which may liberate people permanently from the cause and effect of inflation.
The more people use it, the more the long-term demand for it increases, resulting in a driving force to increase the value of each coin, and subsequently decrease the price of goods purchased with Bitcoin.
Due to the limited supply of Bitcoin, the currency will become scarcer and this will inevitably serve as a deflationary force. This bodes well for the many Africans who are already mining and trading Bitcoin.
The more African traders join the cryptocurrency market to mine and exchange Bitcoin, the stronger its hold will become as demand increases, helping Africans liberate themselves from the inflation associated with traditional, or Fiat, monetary systems.
Final Thoughts
Bitcoin trading has surged in Africa in the past few years as more Africans have joined the market says George Tam from 55Brokers.com
There are numerous benefits associated with Bitcoin, and it may be the way forward for many African countries in liberating themselves from the control and corruption that monetary systems are susceptible to by governments.
Bitcoin holds great potential to alleviate inflation if there is adequate demand for it, and if interest in it continues to surge as it has in recent times.
The jseshares.co.za domain (the website) is owned by the SEOPros Pty Ltd. JSE Shares endeavours to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the website and the content, materials and products included and available on the website but because of the possibility of human and mechanical error as well as other factors, to the extent allowed by law, JSE Shares does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the availability, truth, accuracy, completeness or reliability of such information or that it is always up to date.
In the circumstances, and to the extent allowed by law, neither the JSE Shares nor any of its directors, officers, employees, contractors, agents or representatives are liable in any way for any loss or damages as a result of the use of or reliance on information provided on the website. The above wording limits and excludes obligations, liabilities and legal responsibilities of JSE Shares, and also limits and excludes your rights and remedies and places various risks, liabilities, obligations and legal responsibilities on you.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin's mass adoption passes the point of no return
Bitcoin was created in response to the Financial crisis of 2008 and developed within a narrow circle of computer geeks, coders, and libertarians fixated on personal freedom, anonymity, and independence from all sorts of authorities.
ETH continues to consolidate position below $360
The ongoing boom in decentralized finance (DeFi) space has been very beneficial for Ethereum. The demand for ETH has continuously surged in recent times. However, it is DeFi that’s dominating the headlines in ...
LINK goes through consolidation, preps for a breakout
LINK broke above the downward trending line this Thursday and is currently trending horizontally between the $10 support line and the SMA 20 curve.
Bitcoin difficulty ribbon flashes buy signal
As Glassnode notes, their difficulty compressions metric is derived from Willy Woo’s difficulty ribbon. Periods of high ribbon compression historically signal good buying opportunities.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Keep calm and HODL on until the USA elects the president
Bitcoin (BTC) partially regained the losses incurred at the beginning of the week; however, the upside momentum is still too weak to take the price out of the bearish territory and ensure a sustainable recovery.