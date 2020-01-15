Tether had earlier promised to avoid price fluctuations with its one-to-one ratio with fiat currency.

Travala also accepts payments in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Litecoin, Binance Coin, Bitcoin Cash, Stellar, Cardano and AV.

Travala, a crypto-friendly hotel booking company, announced that it will be accepting Tether (USDT) payments at its two million linked properties. Travala CEO Matt Luczynski said:

Part of our mission is to provide our users with a wide choice of the most well known and used cryptocurrencies so it made perfect sense for us to integrate USDT as a payment option on Travala.com.

Apart from Tether, Travala also accepts payments in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Litecoin, Binance Coin, Bitcoin Cash, Stellar, Cardano and AVA (its own coin). Having entered the market in 2017, Tether had promised to prevent price fluctuations with its one-to-one ratio with fiat currency.

Sean Mackay, operations lead at PaymentsSource, a financial services resource, said: