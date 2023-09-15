Hong Kong legislator responds to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin questioning region's crypto-friendliness

- Hong Kong lawmaker Johnny Ng has invited Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin to the city to experience the region's stability and crypto-friendliness.
- He says the region has stable policies with crypto-related strategies and regulations going through proper procedure.
- The legislator wants Buterin to experience this firsthand, after his recent comments on the development of virtual asset projects.
- Meanwhile, Ethereum is at an inflection point, confronting the 21-EMA as it nurtures a recovery rally.
Hong Kong legislator Johnny Ng has invited Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin to the city for first-hand experience of the region’s policies and crypto-related strategies and regulations after the Ethereum executive’s recent comments.
Hong Kong welcomes global compliance companies
Hong Kong lawmaker Johnny Ng wants Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin to visit the city for first-hand experience of the region’s effective and efficient cryptocurrency environment. Specifically, he touts the Chinese city as one with stable policies with crypto-related strategies and regulations successfully going through major social consensus and complete procedures.
More interestingly, Ng highlights that Hong Kong has room to formulate policies on virtual assets, adding that it welcomes global compliance companies to develop their businesses in the region.
Yesterday, Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin shared his views on the development of virtual asset projects (Cryptocurrencies Project) in Hong Kong. I respect his right to speak, but at the same time, I think he does not understand and do not understand the situation in Hong Kong.
Buterin had expressed concern over the city, saying, “I don’t understand Hong Kong well...I understand even less the complicated interaction between Hong Kong and the mainland lately.” However, he expressed concern over the city’s crypto-friendliness.
Coming to the city’s defense, Ng hails Hong Kong as a “special administrative region with complete procedures for formulating policies and laws.” Further, he explains the city’s policy and legislation processes highlight that extensive consultation takes place, with both government and the public participating.
Ng’s comments appear to draw investor interest in the region, even as the regulatory climate in the US continues to drive business away.
Ethereum price faces critical hurdle in its recovery rally
Meanwhile, Ethereum price is at an inflection point as it attempts to sustain a recovery rally. Despite its correlation with Bitcoin (BTC), a lot depends on whether the largest altcoin by market capitalization can overcome this barricade.
The 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,641 has proven as a formidable hurdle to Ethereum price’s upside potential. On August 29, ETH was rejected from this price-averaging indicator, sending the price down around 10% before the $1,552 support level halted the fall.
An increase in buying pressure above this hurdle could clear the path for more gains, with confirmation likely to present above the 200-day EMA at $1,752.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is northbound, pointing to growing momentum. This is corroborated by the green histogram bars of the Awesome Oscillator, adding credence to the upside potential.
ETH/USDT 1-day chart
Conversely, a rejection from this formidable hurdle could send Ethereum price below the immediate support at $1,552, or worse, breach it to revisit the March lows around the $1,400 psychological level.
With a correlation matrix of 0.94, the next move for Ethereum price could very well depend on whether Bitcoin price shows strength in the coming days.
Ethereum FAQs
What is Ethereum?
Ethereum is a decentralized open-source blockchain with smart contracts functionality. Serving as the basal network for the Ether (ETH) cryptocurrency, it is the second largest crypto and largest altcoin by market capitalization. The Ethereum network is tailored for scalability, programmability, security, and decentralization, attributes that make it popular among developers.
What blockchain technology does Ethereum use?
Ethereum uses decentralized blockchain technology, where developers can build and deploy applications that are independent of the central authority. To make this easier, the network has a programming language in place, which helps users create self-executing smart contracts. A smart contract is basically a code that can be verified and allows inter-user transactions.
What is staking?
Staking is a process where investors grow their portfolios by locking their assets for a specified duration instead of selling them. It is used by most blockchains, especially the ones that employ Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism, with users earning rewards as an incentive for committing their tokens. For most long-term cryptocurrency holders, staking is a strategy to make passive income from your assets, putting them to work in exchange for reward generation.
Why did Ethereum shift from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake?
Ethereum transitioned from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism in an event christened “The Merge.” The transformation came as the network wanted to achieve more security, cut down on energy consumption by 99.95%, and execute new scaling solutions with a possible threshold of 100,000 transactions per second. With PoS, there are less entry barriers for miners considering the reduced energy demands.
