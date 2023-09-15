Hong Kong legislator responds to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin questioning region's crypto-friendliness

Share:

Hong Kong lawmaker Johnny Ng has invited Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin to the city to experience the region's stability and crypto-friendliness.

He says the region has stable policies with crypto-related strategies and regulations going through proper procedure.

The legislator wants Buterin to experience this firsthand, after his recent comments on the development of virtual asset projects.

Meanwhile, Ethereum is at an inflection point, confronting the 21-EMA as it nurtures a recovery rally.

Hong Kong welcomes global compliance companies

Hong Kong lawmaker Johnny Ng wants Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin to visit the city for first-hand experience of the region’s effective and efficient cryptocurrency environment. Specifically, he touts the Chinese city as one with stable policies with crypto-related strategies and regulations successfully going through major social consensus and complete procedures.

昨天就以太坊創始人Vitalik Buterin分享關於在香港發展虛擬資產項目 (Cryptocurrencies Project) 的看法，我尊重他的發言權利，但同時認為他不了解和不:認識香港的情況。我有以下邀請和看法:



1. 我現誠意邀請Vitalik先生來香港了解情況。我願意協調相關的機構和企業向其分享香港的情況。



2.… pic.twitter.com/pnXipv7YE0 — Johnny Ng 吴杰庄 (@Johnny_nkc) September 15, 2023

More interestingly, Ng highlights that Hong Kong has room to formulate policies on virtual assets, adding that it welcomes global compliance companies to develop their businesses in the region.

Yesterday, Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin shared his views on the development of virtual asset projects (Cryptocurrencies Project) in Hong Kong. I respect his right to speak, but at the same time, I think he does not understand and do not understand the situation in Hong Kong.

Buterin had expressed concern over the city, saying, “I don’t understand Hong Kong well...I understand even less the complicated interaction between Hong Kong and the mainland lately.” However, he expressed concern over the city’s crypto-friendliness.

Coming to the city’s defense, Ng hails Hong Kong as a “special administrative region with complete procedures for formulating policies and laws.” Further, he explains the city’s policy and legislation processes highlight that extensive consultation takes place, with both government and the public participating.

Ng’s comments appear to draw investor interest in the region, even as the regulatory climate in the US continues to drive business away.

Ethereum price faces critical hurdle in its recovery rally

Meanwhile, Ethereum price is at an inflection point as it attempts to sustain a recovery rally. Despite its correlation with Bitcoin (BTC), a lot depends on whether the largest altcoin by market capitalization can overcome this barricade.

The 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,641 has proven as a formidable hurdle to Ethereum price’s upside potential. On August 29, ETH was rejected from this price-averaging indicator, sending the price down around 10% before the $1,552 support level halted the fall.

An increase in buying pressure above this hurdle could clear the path for more gains, with confirmation likely to present above the 200-day EMA at $1,752.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is northbound, pointing to growing momentum. This is corroborated by the green histogram bars of the Awesome Oscillator, adding credence to the upside potential.

ETH/USDT 1-day chart

Conversely, a rejection from this formidable hurdle could send Ethereum price below the immediate support at $1,552, or worse, breach it to revisit the March lows around the $1,400 psychological level.

With a correlation matrix of 0.94, the next move for Ethereum price could very well depend on whether Bitcoin price shows strength in the coming days.