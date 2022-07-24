- Dogecoin price made several unsuccessful attempts to break out of the downtrend that started in May 2021.
- Binance clarified that the Dogecoin tokens locked by users in the staking program remain with the exchange.
- Analysts argue that bears are taking control of Dogecoin as the meme coin struggles to breach its multi-year trend line.
Dogecoin price is struggling to break out of its downtrend and begin a recovery. Several influencers in the Dogecoin community recently criticized Binance’s staking program, and the exchange offered an explanation.
Also read: Don’t stake Dogecoin on Binance: Developers warn DOGE holders
Dogecoin price is in a downtrend that started in May 2021
The largest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem is struggling to break out of a downtrend that started in May 2021. Dogecoin’s dominance is threatened by failed attempts by the crypto asset to invalidate the downtrend, to no avail.
Last week Dogecoin started its recovery, bulls gained control of the meme coin. Analysts expected DOGE to break out of its long-term resistance, however the bullish momentum was short-lived.
While Dogecoin price is nearly 6% higher than it was a week ago, the meme coin continues to disappoint holders.
Binance offered clarification on Dogecoin staking
Binance’s new locked staking program for crypto assets including Dogecoin was heavily criticized on crypto Twitter. Binance addressed the concerns of users and shed light on the staking program.
A Binance spokesperson explained that,
There is no on-chain staking of LTC and DOGE for network validation since these are non-proof-of-stake tokens. The user funds remain with Binance, and we have very strict risk management controls to ensure their security.
Analysts note Dogecoin is struggling to break out of multi-year downtrend
FXStreet analysts evaluated the Dogecoin price trend and noted that the meme coin is closer to breaking out of its multi-year trendline. Dogecoin has recouped losses over the past week and the asset is now ready to break out of the downtrend. For price targets and more information on the trend line, check the video below:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Assessing the chances of BTC visiting $30,000
Bitcoin price has noticed a large shift in sentiment from being overly bearish to optimistic. Although greed is still out of the equation, things could soon reach these levels, especially if the trend continues as it has over the last ten days.
Cardano v. Ethereum: How one transaction on Cardano covers 100s on Ethereum
As Cardano’s Vasil hard fork and Ethereum’s Merge is fast approaching, the crypto community pitted the two competitors against each other, comparing features and scale.
Under these special circumstances, Ethereum price can revisit $2,000
Ethereum price and its gains since July 13 are currently being questioned as bulls hint at weakness. If certain requirements are met, however, things could develop in a way that favors buyers.
Why MATIC value gain is imminent, despite fee collection in Ethereum
The co-founder of Polygon explained why MATIC is the only staking token for all chains, and gas fees will be collected in Ethereum by default. While gas fees are not being collected in MATIC, Nailwal assured the crypto community that value gain is imminent.
Bitcoin: Assessing the chances of BTC visiting $30,000
Bitcoin price has noticed a large shift in sentiment from being overly bearish to optimistic. Although greed is still out of the equation, things could soon reach these levels, especially if the trend continues as it has over the last ten days.