Dogecoin Core 1.14.6 is now released and live with a number of improvements and new features.

Individual miners and node operators can configure their fee policy, making Dogecoin further decentralized.

Analysts believe Dogecoin price is setting up for a decisive move and could break out to $0.0788.

Dogecoin launched a new update to improve security and efficiency and lowered dust limits for all network participants from 1 DOGE to 0.01 DOGE. The developers of the project have released a new update for the core software, improving efficiency and user interface.

Dogecoin’s new update decentralizes the network further

Dogecoin’s new fee mechanism has boosted the meme coin’s decentralization. The upgrade went live on July 21, 2022, and a key upgrade to DOGE’s fee mechanism was included in the release. The new update comprised numerous security fixes and several new features.

The amount of addnodes has been restricted to 800, and in the event of congestion the memory management of the network has been enhanced. Patrick Lodder, a Dogecoin core developer, wrote in a Github document,

This is a new minor version release, including important security updates and changes to network efficiency. All Dogecoin Core users — miners, services, relay operators and wallet users — are strongly recommended to upgrade.

Elon Musk reacted to Dogecoin’s announcement.

#Dogecoin Core 1.14.6 is now released, live and current! With a good number of improvements under the hood and some nice new features in the UI. Get it here -- https://t.co/7pn8tl4dwJ this is definitely a recommended update for everyone! — Dogecoin (@dogecoin) July 20, 2022

The introduction of memes to the Dogeverse has resulted in a significant increase in network activity. 80,000 transactions were processed in the last 24 hours, and large wallet investors continued to express interest in memes on the Dogecoin network.

A self-custodial Dogecoin wallet, MyDoge wallet, has allowed meme creators to be tipped in DOGE. itsAllRisky, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, believes the Dogecoin meme economy is just getting started.

Dogecoin price eyes breakout past $0.0788

Analysts at FXStreet evaluated the Dogecoin price trend and noted that the meme coin is ready for a breakout. DOGE holders are waiting for a breakout past the $0.078 level, and analysts consider it a safe bet to qualify for an uptrend scenario.

If Dogecoin failed to breach $0.0788, a 60% decline in the meme coin is likely. For price levels and more information, check this video: